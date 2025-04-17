Rams Projected to Continue Building One of NFL's Best Offenses
The Los Angeles Rams have spent the offseason rearranging contracts and players. Los Angeles is coming off a successful season, but it is far from satisfied. The Rams have made several moves this offseason that indicate a front office that is all in on the upcoming season.
After the moves they made this offseason, the Rams will enter next season with a much-improved roster. Although the Rams' offense had an overall productive season, the unit struggled at times over the final half of last season. It has been the unit the Rams have focused on the most.
A productive early free agency period has paved the way for what the Rams hope will be a productive draft weekend. The Rams aim to replicate the draft haul they reeled in last offseason to help propel them to the Super Bowl next season.
Cameron Sheath of Pro Football Network released an updated mock draft with first-round predictions for every team in the National Football League. Sheath believes the Rams will refrain from trading their first-round pick and select tight end Colston Loveland from Michigan.
"Colston Loveland is another player who could easily be long gone by the time the Los Angeles Rams have their chance to pick. Another receiving option for Matthew Stafford seemed the logical fit here, but Tutu Atwell’s extension stopped me from adding a slot receiver," Sheath said.
"Instead, the Rams add a big-bodied, middle-of-the-field threat to benefit from Puka Nacua and Davante Adams dominating the boundaries. The Rams weren’t far away from overcoming the Eagles in January, and having three big receivers that can impact every level of the field could take them one—or three—steps further in 2025."
Los Angeles has the chance to assemble one of the league's top rosters, as they are already close to doing so. If they can have another successful draft that produces multiple significant contributors and can stay healthy, it will be hard to find many rosters better than the Rams'.
The Rams must remain calculated in their approach, which Les Snead usually does. Los Angeles' front office must continue to do what it has been doing, and things should work out well for them next season.
