Ty Hamilton Should Be Quality Addition to Rams' Defense
The Los Angeles Rams drafted defensive tackle Ty Hamilton in the fifth round of the NFL Draft to help bolster their defensive line. The Rams entered the draft with one of the best rosters in the National Football League, allowing them to focus on adding primarily depth pieces.
Hamilton is a massive presence, weighing 300 pounds before even going through an offseason workout regimen in the league. The Rams add him to a defensive line that contains Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, among others.
In 54 games at Ohio State, Hamilton registered over 100 tackles in four years. Hamilton should be able to carve out a spot on the Rams' active roster. Steve Muench of ESPN analyzed the Rams' selection of Ty Hamilton after the defensive lineman's productive career with the Buckeyes.
The Rams landed a sizable player who should lead to a stouter interior defensive line. Hamilton is primed to have an impact in Los Angeles.
"Hamilton gets under blockers, latching onto their chest plates with his big hands before locking out. He pushes centers into the backfield and tracks the ball well enough before disengaging to make a play. Despite being on the lighter side, Hamilton is tough and can beat double-teams," Muench said.
"Hamilton is a strong bull rusher who pushes the pocket and can get off blocks at the top of his rush. He's a better run defender, but he has the traits to improve on pass rushing. Hamilton has outstanding upper-body strength, as he benched 35 reps of 225 pounds at Ohio State's pro day. That's two more reps than anyone at the combine, regardless of position."
Ayrton Ostly of USA TODAY Sports graded each team's pick from the NFL Draft's third day. He gave the Rams a B+ on picking Hamilton.
"Hamilton offers good size and block-shedding prowess against the run and made a living eating up blockers for the Buckeyes. In Los Angeles, he won't be asked to take on a heavy workload and should be a good, young piece in the rotation with potential down the line as the Rams' young defenders start to come up for second contracts," Ostly said.
Please let us know your thoughts when you go out and check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Ensure you follow along on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI now and find all of our stories like this!