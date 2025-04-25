The Rams' View on the Middle Rounds of the Draft
The Los Angeles Rams traded their first-round pick again. This time it brought the Rams an additional first round pick in next year's draft. It was a shrewd move for a Rams team that already has one of the best rosters heading into next season.
Les Snead, who is usually open to at least the possibility of completing a draft day trade, noted the Rams have players in mind for Day Two.
“We did talk about strategies. Ok if we do move back, we do have some players in mind. Once this is over, we'll go see how this first round ended and then we'll have to run through these scenarios because we have about 14 picks before the next one. We have specific players in mind," Snead said.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted that he, Snead and the Rams' scouting department were always open to the idea of trading back in the draft, at the right price. The Atlanta Falcons offered a handsome return for the right to select 26th overall.
“I think the good thing too is there wasn't necessarily the exact order, but there weren't a lot of surprises in regard to who you think is going to go in those first 25 picks. This was always a scenario, unless there were specific things that go up that you probably are saying you're going to go back. We felt like going into it, talking even this morning, this was going to be the most likely scenario where we probably weren't going to pick tonight," McVay said.
"For it to come to fruition and for us to be able to get the value back, it ended up being better than we anticipated. I think when look at it, the Falcons had a real appreciation for who they were coming up. That's what's so unique about the draft."
The Rams were able to take advantage of a desperate, but determined Atlanta Falcons front office. McVay noted how once a team has its mind made up on a player and the price to move up is affordable, they will stop at no reasonable cost to get their guy.
It is a feeling McVay knows well.
"No different than us really wanting to go up for [Braden] Fiske last year. Those point charts are out the window when you have a real appreciation for a player. They clearly had that. It aligned for us. [Vice President, Football & Business Administration] Tony [Pastoors] did a really good job of being able to communicate with them throughout even a handful of picks ahead," McVay said.
