Which Late-Round Rams Rookie Draft Pick Has Best Shot at Breakout Season?
Who will be the Los Angeles Rams' next Puka Nacua?
Nacua was one of the top Rams' stories of the 2023 season, emerging from a fifth-round pick into a great wide receiver as just a rookie. The Rams have struck on multiple mid-late round draft picks over the past few years, including with players Cooper Kupp and Kyren Williams. The question now is if there is a player in this year's class who could make a huge impact.
One of the most likely candidates is wide receiver Jordan Whittington. Whittington was the Rams' sixth round pick this year, coming out of Texas. Whittington did not produce the numbers necessarily expected at Texas, but he dealt with multiple injuries that kept him off the field over his college career. Over his final two seasons at Texas, Whittington caught 92 passes for 1,157 yards. He was an All-Big-12 Honorable Mention in 2023, and a player with upside.
Of course, it's unrealistic to expect Whittington to have the kind of impact that Nacua had in 2023. Nacua was incredible, breaking the rookie receiving yards record and multiple rookie receptions record from the get-go. It also will be hard for Whittington since Nacua and Cooper Kupp are expected to get most of the targets in the offense. Still, Whittington has a good chance at making an impact as a rookie in 2024.
The other late-round picks who are contenders for a breakout season are fifth-round defensive end Brennan Jackson, sixth-round kicker Joshua Karty, sixth-round defensive tackle Tyler Davis, sixth-round offensive lineman Beaux Limmer, and seventh-round offensive lineman KT Leveston.
