Rams News: Why Injured Star Joined Los Angeles In Free Agency
Newly-added Los Angeles Rams cornerback Tre'Davious White ditched the Buffalo Bills for an opportunity in sunny LA. He signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the franchise (it's worth up to $10 million with incentives). The 5'11", 192-pound LSU product continues to recuperate from an Achilles injury incurred during Buffalo's Week 448-20 massacre of the Miami Dolphins last fall.
Per Sarah Barshop of ESPN, White explained why he opted to join the Rams, noting that he enjoyed an extensive conversation with LA head coach Sean McVay.
"I felt like it was a good fit," White said of the club. "We hit it off, it was very authentic, which is what I was looking for, being a guy that had been in the league for a while. Great staff, young group, a group of guys that's willing to work, so I'm looking forward to it."
"Very transparent, just very authentic, the plan that they have in place," White continued. "I'm a guy that's very strategic, with my approach of how I would want my rehab to go, being that I've had an ACL before and I know how rehab can go. So I was doing my homework. This team has rehab guys that have been very successful with the Achilles."
As luck would have it, White's Achilles surgery last year was performed by Rams team doctor Neal ElAttrache.
"He [Dr. ElAttrache] did promise me that with my hard work and dedication and with a great team that he promised me that I'll be back doing all the things that I've done before. So that was all the hope that I needed. And everything else I can take care of as far as the hard work and just the dedication and time I put in."
White would not divulge when exactly fans could expect him back on the field, but noted that "so far [his time with LA has] been good," indicating that he was "on a good track to get going."