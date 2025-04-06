Why the Rams Have Best QB Situation in NFC West
When it comes to NFL franchises, having a stable quarterback situation is paramount to consistent success and sustainability. The Los Angeles Rams have experienced this for the last few years with Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback and for a time, Jared Goff early in his career.
However, there are some question marks surrounding Stafford's future and the return of backup Jimmy Garoppolo. This may beg the question of whether the Rams have a stable signal-caller room compared to the rest of the NFC West. Interestingly enough, the division has some chaos brewing within its respective teams.
In San Francisco, franchise quarterback Brock Purdy is up for a contract extension as he will be a free agent after this season. The 2022 Mr. Irrelevent has become one of the most relevant passers of the last few years to the point where he helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Rumors have Purdy making upwards of $55 million in average annual value, which would be among the highest-paid players in league history.
There is a possibility where Purdy walks and the 49ers begin another rebuild with a massive miss in a potentially open Super Bowl window.
Seattle went from a stable situation to a chaotic one within one swoop. They traded their franchise passer, Geno Smith, to the Las Vegas Raiders and then signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year contract to be their starting signal-caller. There are questions as to whether Darnold can reproduce the same campaign he did last season in Seattle and if that is the case, the Seahawks have their answer.
Yet, this is a team that has yet to address their offensive line problems and Darnold needs the best structure he can to be able to produce like he did in 2024. If he reverts back to the same quarterback he was pre-2024, it could get ugly in the northwest quickly.
Finally, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is in a prove-it year and whether he is worth the money the franchise gave him a few years ago. Arizona was on the cusp of making the postseason and should be considered contenders in 2025. If Murray has a productive and worthwhile season, he has nothing to worry about but even then, things are still murky beyond 2025.
That leaves the Rams and their current situation. Should Stafford remain healthy and play another strong campaign, there is a good chance both he and the front office can work out another deal to return for the 2026 campaign but the risk is that Stafford could be gone via retirement or as a cap casualty. Even so, Stafford's situation is better because of his current surroundings with an incredibly young roster that is bolstered with exciting talent.
Los Angeles still needs to draft their future of the franchise at quarterback but for the moment, it seems like they may have the most stable quarterback situation in the NFC West.
