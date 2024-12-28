Randy Moss Reacts to Patriots' Heartwarming Pregame Tribute for Legendary WR
The tributes continue to pour in for legendary NFL receiver Randy Moss.
Moss, who announced his cancer diagnosis in early December, was honored Saturday before the New England Patriots' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
As the Patriots players ran out to the field during pregame announcements, they followed a staff member holding a flag with "Moss" and the No. 81—his jersey number for four years in New England—printed on both sides. The Patriots also played a tribute video in honor of Moss on the jumbotron before the game.
Moss more than appreciated the gesture.
"It's the BIG crybaby here," he wrote on social media. "Wanna thank you all for this! [Love] is always in the air."
Moss announced on Dec. 13 that he was recently diagnosed with cancer that was found between his pancreas and liver. He underwent an extensive surgery at a Charlotte-area hospital and spent six days in the hospital. On an Instagram Live stream, Moss said that he has chemotherapy and radiation treatments ahead of him, but he aims to be back on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown in the future.
The Minnesota Vikings also honored Moss shortly after his announcement. Former Vikings teammates Cris Carter and Jake Reed walked out for the coin toss before a game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium while holding a No. 84 Moss jersey. Star receiver Justin Jefferson also gave Moss a shoutout after scoring a touchdown that night, too.
Moss recently launched a website—RandyMoss.com—to raise money and fight cancer.