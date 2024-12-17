Justin Jefferson shouts out Randy Moss after MNF TD: "We love you Randy!"
Justin Jefferson caught a touchdown pass early in Monday night's game against the Bears, found the ESPN cameras in the end zone, and gave a shoutout to one of the greatest players in Vikings history. "We love you, Randy! That's for you!" Jefferson yelled.
Moss announced on Friday that he's battling bile duct cancer and is recovering after having a procedure done and spending six days in the hospital. He's on medical leave from his ESPN job and said he still has to go through chemotherapy and radiation treatment in the near future, but described himself as a "cancer survivor."
Since Moss's announcement, the Vikings and the entire football world have rallied behind the Hall of Famer and all-time great wide receiver. #LetsMossCancer has been the hashtag of the movement of support across the internet.
On Sunday, former Vikings WR Adam Thielen — now with the Carolina Panthers — showed up to his game in a Moss 84 Vikings jersey.
Ahead of Monday night's game at U.S. Bank Stadium, Cris Carter and Jake Reed were honorary Vikings captains, and they held up a Moss jersey for all to see at midfield. Carter, Moss, and Reed made up the "Three Deep" receiver trio from 1998-2001.
The Vikings went up 10-0 on Jefferson's touchdown. Follow along with our live updates here.
