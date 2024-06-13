Randy Moss Tears Up After Standing Ovation From Patriots Fans at Tom Brady Ceremony
Tom Brady was enshrined into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, and as anticipated, a host of former players, coaches and supporters of Brady were in attendance.
During the ceremony on Wednesday, a panel of former players on stage with Brady, led by NBC's Mike Tirico, were discussing the importance of work ethic. Former Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss, who set plenty of single-season records in 2007 with the team, took the mic to discuss his time with the team, when the fans wouldn't even let him get a sentence out before showing their appreciation.
"I think that a lot of fans here were just wondering...and football fans were wondering what they were gonna get..." Moss said, as the fans stood in applause. Moss muttered "thank you" into the microphone before being overcome with emotion.
"Y'all know it's always good to feel this. I thank y'all," Moss concluded.
Moss is without a doubt the best wide receiver in NFL history to win a Super Bowl, and the running joke around Patriots' circles is the fact that New England somehow wrapped two different dynasties around Moss's tenure, without winning a Super Bowl title with him on the roster.
That clearly doesn't impact the relationship that he has with the fan base though, as he is one of the most beloved players of the Brady era in New England.