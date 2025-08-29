Ranking the 60 Most Influential People of the 2025 NFL Season
When the Lombardi Trophy is raised in February in Santa Clara, Calif., the stars will get acclaim. And rightfully so.
After all, nobody has a bigger impact on who will win Super Bowl LX than the superstars. Yet, there will be semi-stars, role players, rookies and coaching staffs who will have a strong hand in how everything shakes out.
Last year, the Eagles won it all behind a beleaguered coach many wanted fired in October, one of the best free-agent signings of all time with Saquon Barkley, a cast-off linebacker turned All-Pro in Zack Baun, and a quarterback many thought was regressing in Jalen Hurts. They also won because defensive coordinator Vic Fangio understood how to deploy rookie corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, while getting the best out of a front that included defensive tackles Milton Williams and Jalen Carter, and edge rushers Nolan Smith Jr. and Josh Sweat.
This season promises to have many twists and turns, starting with the NFL Kickoff Game on Sept. 4, when the Eagles host the Cowboys. Of all the coaches and players, the following 60 people will have the most outsized impact on who will be celebrating six months from now.
60. Brian Callahan, head coach, Titans
Callahan served as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator and now has some real talent to work with in his second year as the head coach in Tennessee. Calvin Ridley is a 1,000-yard receiver, Tony Pollard is a 1,000-yard back, the offensive line added Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler and $82 million left tackle Dan Moore Jr., and the Titans have this year’s No. 1 draft pick in quarterback Cam Ward. Tennessee should score points if Callahan makes the right moves.
59. Jalyx Hunt, edge, Philadelphia Eagles
After winning Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles lost edge rusher Josh Sweat to the Cardinals in free agency. In steps Hunt, who played 25% of the defensive snaps as a rookie. With 2024 free-agent bust Bryce Huff gone, too, Hunt stands to see a major increase in playing time. If Philadelphia wants to repeat, Huff needs to be a productive piece next to fellow edge rushers Nolan Smith Jr. and Azeez Ojulari.
58. Ejiro Evero, DC, Carolina Panthers
In Evero’s first season in Carolina, the talent was nonexistent, as the defensive unit ranked last. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan added defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton to play alongside Derrick Brown. If the defense can even be respectable, Carolina could make inroads, with coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young showing real growth late last year. Over their last nine games, the Panthers averaged 24.3 points per game, a figure that would have ranked 11th for the year.
57. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Buccaneers
The Buccaneers have won the NFC South each of the past four years but failed to reach the NFC title game. The key this season could be youth stepping up in the secondary. In 2024, Tampa Bay ranked 29th against the pass. In the draft, general manager Jason Licht selected Morrison from Notre Dame in the second round before picking up slot corner Jacob Parrish from Kansas State later that evening. Morrison will likely start, and he’ll need to be a plus player for the Buccaneers to contend.
56. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
After posting 673 yards on 73 receptions as a first-round rookie, Kincaid looked to be the next excellent weapon for quarterback Josh Allen. Instead, he struggled in his second season, totaling 448 yards on 44 catches across 13 games last year. With Buffalo having question marks in the receiving corps behind slot extraordinaire Khalil Shakir, the re-emergence of Kincaid would be enormous.
55. Josh Sweat, edge, Cardinals
Sweat dominated in Super Bowl LIX, racking up 2.5 sacks on Patrick Mahomes in an MVP-worthy performance. Afterward, Sweat cashed in with the Cardinals and his old defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon, joining Arizona on a four-year, $76 million deal. He’ll spearhead a revamped front seven, including Calais Campbell and Walter Nolen on the interior line. If the Cardinals can meaningfully improve their 27th-ranked 19.2% pressure rate, they’ll have a shot at reaching the playoffs.
54. Lou Anarumo, DC, Colts
Anarumo is one of the league’s best defensive coordinators, as evidenced by his success in beating both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the playoffs, while holding them to a combined 30 points during his tenure with the Bengals. Now in Indianapolis, Anarumo takes over a group which includes defensive tackle DeForest Bucker, edge rusher Laiatu Latu, corner Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum. Last year, the Colts ranked 24th defensively and 26th against the pass. If Anarumo can get the unit to level up, Indianapolis will be a factor in the AFC South.
53. Shemar Stewart, DE, Bengals
Stewart’s tenure with the Bengals got off to a rough start, with the Texas A&M product missing all of the offseason program over a contract dispute. That said, he’s arguably the second most important defender in Cincinnati behind All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson. If Stewart can be an immediate impact player, the Bengals have someone to make offenses pay for doubling Hendrickson. With the Aggies, Stewart was long on potential and short on production, totaling just 4.5 sacks across three years.
52. Tre Harris, WR, Chargers
If the Chargers are going to finally win a playoff game with Justin Herbert, they need more from their receivers. After seeing veteran Mike Williams retire and Joshua Palmer leave in free agency, Los Angeles desperately needs Harris to contribute heavily alongside Ladd McConkey and veteran Keenan Allen. A second-round pick from Ole Miss, Harris caught 60 passes for 1,030 yards in eight games for the Rebels in 2024. The Chargers would love similar numbers across a full season.
51. Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
The Packers have a caché of receivers, but they’re lacking a top-end target. Golden is expected to be a standout, having been a first-round pick who led the SEC with nine receiving touchdowns in 2024. Golden enters a room with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, all of whom had at least 600 yards a year ago. If Golden can become a star, everyone else slots into a better spot on the depth chart.
50. Dre Greenlaw, LB, Broncos
The Broncos had the league’s second-best defense by yards per play (4.9) last year, trailing only the Eagles. Still, general manager George Paton added a pair of former 49ers stars to the group in Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. While Hufanga is important, Greenlaw is essential to Denver. His play in the middle of the second level is crucial, but can he stay healthy? After tearing his Achilles in Super Bowl LVIII, Greenlaw played only two games last year. In 2023, Greenlaw was excellent with 120 tackles, five tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
49. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
The fourth draft pick a year ago, Harrison was expected to immediately become a top-tier receiver. That didn’t happen, but he still posted 62 catches for 885 yards and three touchdowns. However, those 62 receptions came on 116 targets, a catch rate of only 53.4%, ranking 176th of 192 qualifying receivers. If Harrison can become more efficient while also eclipsing his rookie numbers, the Cardinals will suddenly have a great combo in him and tight end Trey McBride, who totaled 1,146 yards a year ago.
48. Malaki Starks, S, Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens might have the most loaded secondary in football with corners Marlon Humphrey, Nate Wiggins and Jaire Alexander, along with first-team All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. Still, Baltimore took a big hit when Ar’Darius Washington was lost for the season with a torn Achilles. With Washington out, the onus falls on Starks, a first-round rookie who earned All-American honors with the Bulldogs. Last year, Starks played 14 games and totaled 77 tackles with three passes defensed.
47. Deebo Samuel, WR, Commanders
The days of being an All-Pro are likely behind the 29-year-old Samuel, but the Commanders don’t need that version. Instead, Washington would be thrilled with a quality second option. In 2023, Samuel helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl, posting 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns across 15 games. If he can get back to those figures (he had 51/670/3 last year), Samuel will be an enormous asset in Washington’s Super Bowl quest.
46. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons
Penix is one of the season’s biggest wild cards. The Falcons aren’t a Super Bowl contender, but Penix could have them fighting for the NFC South crown if he plays well. As a rookie, Penix took over for the final three games of last season and threw for 775 yards while completing 58.1% of his attempts. On an offense with receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and a quality front, Penix has a chance to be successful in his second year.
45. Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Witherspoon has been a journeyman in his career, playing for the 49ers, Steelers and Rams across eight NFL seasons. In his ninth year, the 30-year-old is desperately needed by his team, which is long on talent everywhere except at corner. In 2023, Witherspoon played 94% of the defensive snaps before being limited to 13 games and 58% last year. His health and production are a huge key for Los Angeles and its Super Bowl hopes.
44. Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks
Which Darnold is going to show up in Seattle? Over the first six years of his career, Darnold’s career highs were 3,024 yards and 19 touchdowns, both accomplished in 2019 with the Jets. Then, last season, he started for coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns while earning Pro Bowl honors. If Darnold can play at or near that level again, the Seahawks are an intriguing playoff team. If not, he could be one-and-done in Seattle.
43. Cam Robinson, OT, Texans
Robinson has played on three different teams over the past year, including the Jaguars, Vikings and Texans. Now in Houston, he’s tasked with protecting C.J. Stroud’s blindside after the Texans allowed 54 sacks, the third-most in the NFL. Last year, Robinson ranked 56th of 140 tackles by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 64.7.
42. Brian Schottenheimer, head coach, Cowboys
Schottenheimer is taking over the most scrutinized position in all of coaching. Last year, Dallas went 7–10, primarily due to Dak Prescott’s torn hamstring, a record that led to the firing of Mike McCarthy despite three consecutive 12–5 finishes before then. Now Prescott is healthy, along with two talented wideouts in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and a defense that ranked an ugly 28th. In his first head coaching gig at any level, what can Schottenheimer do in his first season?
41. Al Golden, DC, Cincinnati Bengals
While Schottenheimer has more pressure on him, no new coach is in a tougher spot. Golden is 56 years old, has never been an NFL coordinator, and takes over a unit that has almost no proven talent beyond edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and linebacker Logan Wilson. In 2024, Cincinnati ranked 25th in both points and yardage against. With the same group primarily, Golden is being asked to improve the defense and help the Bengals reach the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
40. DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
In six seasons, Metcalf has never posted fewer than 900 yards. The Steelers will need all of that and then some with a very thin depth chart behind him. Pittsburgh acquired Metcalf for a second-round pick before giving him a $150 million extension, making him the focal point. With Pickens in Dallas, Metcalf will need to beat double teams consistently. The talent behind him includes Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson.
39. Daniel Jones, QB, Colts
After unseating Anthony Richardson, Jones is the starter for a team that two years ago came within a victory of winning the AFC South. Last year, Jones played for the Giants (and spent time with the Vikings), throwing for 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns across 10 games. If Jones can find his 2022 form again, when he helped New York to the postseason with 3,205 yards and 15 scoring passes, Indianapolis would be thrilled.
38. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
Jeanty was the nation’s best back in college football over the past two years. At Boise State, he rushed for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2023 before totaling 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns last season, pacing the country with the Broncos. In Vegas, Jeanty will team with second-year tight end Brock Bowers to form the nucleus of a new offense led by quarterback Geno Smith.
37. Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
Worthy started slow as a rookie but came on strong, notching 39 catches and 392 yards over the final seven regular-season games (Week 18 excluded as he sat) before leading all receivers with 19 catches and 287 yards, including three touchdowns in the postseason. Now, Worthy is a more polished route runner and enters his sophomore campaign as a 1B option to Rashee Rice, who will start the season suspended. The training wheels are off for the 2024 first-rounder, who is expected to be a star for Patrick Mahomes.
36. Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
As a rookie, Williams threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and only six interceptions. The problem? He was sacked a league-high 68 times while also enduring a 10-game losing streak. Some of those sacks were on Williams, who needs to process faster under new coach Ben Johnson. Johnson also wants better body language from last year’s top pick. If Williams thrives, so too will the Bears. If he struggles, Chicago might begin to sour on the man taken directly ahead of Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.
35. John Morton, OC, Lions
Morton is taking over the offensive duties in Detroit, following Johnson’s departure for Chicago. He has a year of experience in the role, having served as offensive coordinator with the Jets in 2017. That year was a mess, though, with the unit ranking 28th. However, the Lions have far more talent than those Jets, giving Morton a chance to succeed. The question is whether he can mitigate some of the losses Detroit sustained this year, notably the departure of guard Kevin Zeitler to free agency and the retirement of All-Pro center Frank Ragnow.
34. Rashan Gary, edge, Packers
The Packers need Gary to fulfill his All-Pro potential. Last year, he posted 7.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits en route to making his first Pro Bowl. Still, the 27-year-old is the best pass rusher on Green Bay, and in a division loaded with offensive talent, Gary becoming a double-digit sack artist for the first time would be a massive boon for Matt LaFleur’s team and its playoff hopes.
33. Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
The Buccaneers have quietly put together one of the most explosive offenses in the league, and Godwin is a major wild card for it. After dislocating his ankle in Week 7 of last year, Godwin’s return date is uncertain. But when he returns, he’ll join the ranks of Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and first-round pick Emeka Egbuka in the receiver room. Last season, Evans posted his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season, while McMillan caught eight touchdowns as a rookie, and Godwin posted 576 yards in only seven games.
32. Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
This is two-pronged. On the one hand, if the Dolphins are going to be a surprise playoff team in the loaded AFC, it’ll primarily be because Hill returns to All-Pro form after catching 81 passes for 959 yards last year. Additionally, if Miami isn’t good and looks to be a seller at the trade deadline on Nov. 4, Hill could be the most significant piece on the market for a contender looking to buy.
31. Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos
Nix came into his rookie season with few expectations outside of the Mile High City. That has changed after the Broncos made a surprise playoff appearance in Nix’s rookie year, with him throwing for 3,775 yards and 29 touchdowns. With first-year back RJ Harvey and tight end Evan Engram as new weapons, along with Nix’s experience, some see Denver as a Super Bowl hopeful. If that’s to happen, Nix must be even better in his sophomore season.
30. Davante Adams, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Adams isn’t the annual All-Pro he once was with the Packers, having made it every year from 2020 to ’22. However, he still managed 85 catches, 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns while playing with the Jets and Raiders last year. In Los Angeles, he becomes a second option behind Puka Nacua while getting thrown to by Matthew Stafford. If Adams can maintain his talent level at age 32, he’s an enormous upgrade over the departed Cooper Kupp.
29. Pete Carroll, head coach, Las Vegas Raiders
Carroll is now the fifth head coach for the Raiders over the past five seasons, replacing Antonio Pierce. In Las Vegas, Carroll has to install a new mentality first, something he’s hoping to spearhead with Geno Smith. Over his professional career, Carroll has coached for 18 years and has had only four sub-.500 campaigns. The Raiders will be challenged to avoid his fifth in a challenging AFC West with the Broncos, Chiefs and Chargers all having won 10-plus games last year, but don’t count Carroll out.
28. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
After suffering through the embarrassing 13-game tenure of coach Urban Meyer as a rookie in 2021, Lawrence came of age under Doug Pederson the following year, throwing 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions to lead Jacksonville into the postseason. Since then, Lawrence has a 10–16 mark, including losses in 13 of his past 15 starts. With a new, offensive-minded coach in Liam Coen, can the Jaguars and Lawrence rediscover themselves?
27. Mike Vrabel, head coach, New England Patriots
Much like Carroll, Vrabel is looking to establish a new tone after his new organization sustained a one-year flameout under Jerod Mayo. New England added significant talent this offseason, including free-agent signings in corner Carlton Davis, defensive tackle Milton Williams, receiver Stefon Diggs and tackle Morgan Moses. With second-year quarterback Drake Maye having been impressive as a rookie, Vrabel could have a quick turnaround.
26. Joey Bosa, DE, Buffalo Bills
Bosa has looked terrific throughout the summer, primarily staying healthy and playing like a real addition to a team looking for its first Super Bowl win. Still, Bosa is 30 years old and has played only 28 games over the past three years, limited by numerous injuries. If he can be healthy in January and help Buffalo get a pass rush on Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, the one-year, $12.6 million contract is worth it. If he can be a legitimate factor during the regular season and post 10-plus sacks for the first time since 2021, all the better.
25. Mike Sainristil, CB, Washington Commanders
Sainristil is one of the more underrated cornerbacks in the league, having played excellently as a rookie in 2024. As a second-round pick out of Michigan, where he won a national championship, he posted 93 tackles, 14 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions. After playing 90% of the defensive snaps last season, Sainristil might see an even bigger role going back to the slot after shifting around in ’24. With rookie Trey Amos and Marshon Lattimore on the perimeter, Sainristil is playing a key role inside.
24. Haason Reddick, edge, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last year, Reddick held out in hopes of a new contract with the Jets. He never got one and totaled one sack over 10 games. Over the previous four years, Reddick had double-digit sacks in each season, amassing 50.5. At 30 years old, the former All-Pro came to Tampa Bay on a one-year deal to be relied upon as the top option off the edge alongside third-year man YaYa Diaby, who has 12.5 sacks to his credit.
23. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
What is Herbert’s signature moment? While ultra-talented, the answer to that question is either losing a win-and-in Week 18 game to Derek Carr, blowing a 27–0 lead to the Jaguars in a wild-card game, or throwing four interceptions in a playoff loss to the Texans. Once again, the Chargers are being picked by many to be a playoff team. If Los Angeles is to become that and then make some noise, Herbert will need to eclipse his modest totals of 3,870 passing yards and 23 touchdowns from a year ago.
22. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers has a new home for the third time in four years, this time in Pittsburgh. If the Steelers are going to win their first playoff game since 2016, Rodgers will need to conjure up his old form. While he threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns last year with the Jets, his QBR of 48.0 ranked 25th, just ahead of Daniel Jones. With DK Metcalf on the outside and a quality tight end combo in Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith, Rodgers has weapons and a championship coach in Mike Tomlin. It’s enough to dream of a big year.
21. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans
Collins is the only veteran weapon for C.J. Stroud to target, making it imperative that he stays healthy. Over the past two years, Collins has missed seven games but still managed to post 2,303 yards and 15 touchdowns, helping the Texans to a pair of divisional round playoff appearances. Still, with Tank Dell likely out for the season with a knee injury and rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in line to play significant snaps, Collins must produce at a career-high pace to keep Houston’s offense from derailing.
20. Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
No rookie quarterback from last year’s crop was dumped into a worse situation than Maye. He had PFF’s 29th-ranked offensive line, a receiving corps led by Demario Douglas and a one-and-done, defensive-minded coach in Mayo. He still managed to impress, throwing for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns across 13 games. Now with a revamped line led by first-round pick Jack Campbell, new weapons in Diggs and rookie Kyle Williams, and an experienced coach in Vrabel, Maye could take wing.
19. Ben Johnson, head coach, Bears
For years, Johnson was a top coaching candidate before finally taking the head job with the Bears in 2025. Coming into Chicago, Johnson’s résumé includes overseeing the second and third-ranked offenses over the past two years in Detroit. With the Bears, Johnson inherits the 2024 No. 1 pick in Caleb Williams, another pair of top-10 choices in Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland and three new starters on the offensive line’s interior. The expectation is to compete in the NFC North immediately.
18. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
Hurts has been to two of the past three Super Bowls, winning his first title in February. Still, he somehow remains a question mark for some after throwing for only 2,903 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. Going forward, Hurts will shoulder more of the burden. In 2024, Saquon Barkley rushed for 2,095 yards. No back has eclipsed 1,500 yards after going over the 2,000-yard barrier. If the Eagles are going to be the first repeat champion from the NFC since the ’93 Cowboys, it’ll be primarily due to Hurts.
17. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
The Bengals aren’t giving Burrow much help these days. The skill-position talent is great with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, along with running back Chase Brown. However, the offensive line was ranked 28th by PFF in 2024. The defense was also 25th and doesn’t appear improved, barring a massive rookie season from Stewart off the edge. Last year, Burrow led the league with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns, and Cincinnati still missed the playoffs at 9–8. If the Bengals are going to become a factor once again, Burrow will need to be spectacular and get some help from the other units.
16. Jared Verse, DE, Rams
After winning Defensive Rookie of the Year with 4.5 sacks and 18 quarterback hits as a first-round pick out of Florida State last year, Verse is now looking to level up from Pro Bowler to All-Pro. Surrounded by a terrific line, including Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and Byron Young, who combined for 24 sacks in 2024, it’ll be tough for opponents to double-team Verse. If Verse can become a double-digit sacker, he could help propel the Rams to their second Super Bowl of the decade.
15. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Jaguars
Hunter is a unicorn in the NFL world, aiming to become the first full-time, two-way player since Chuck Bednarik, a Hall of Fame linebacker and center with the Eagles in 1960. As a rookie, expect Hunter to play a little bit of corner and receiver after starring at the two positions with Colorado, earning the Heisman Trophy. Last year with the Buffaloes, Hunter totaled 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while also amassing four interceptions and 11 passes defensed.
14. George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
Pickens is extremely talented, but finds himself on his second team after just three years with the Steelers. In Pittsburgh, Pickens averaged 62 catches for 1,004 yards and four touchdowns. Now in Dallas, Pickens will play across from a superstar for the first time, with CeeDee Lamb roaming in the slot. Lamb was a force last year, notching 101 catches for 1,194 yards. With Pickens and Lamb together, Dallas’s offense should be explosive in the passing game.
13. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings
There might not be a bigger wild card than McCarthy. A 2024 first-round pick, McCarthy missed his rookie campaign with a torn meniscus. Now, he’s the starter for Minnesota on a team loaded with talent. This offseason, general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah signed guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly to bolster the front, while also trading for back Jordan Mason. Factor in a top-10 defense and the combination of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison outside, and if McCarthy plays well, this is a Super Bowl contender.
12. Vic Fangio, DC, Eagles
Fangio did a masterful job helping Philadelphia win its second Super Bowl. After taking over as defensive coordinator prior to last season, Fangio created the league’s top-ranked defense after it sat at 26th the year before. Once again, Fangio will have to work some magic after Philadelphia lost a bevy of talent, including Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Darius Slay and other defensive starters. He also has youngsters to work with, including rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell and second-year edge rusher Jalyx Hunt.
11. Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
Henry is a football marvel. At 31 years old, he’s coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,921 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns. He’s also carried the ball 2,355 times in his career, more than any active player. If the Ravens are going to finally get over the proverbial postseason hump, it’ll be because Lamar Jackson plays great. It’ll also be because Henry was able to ward off Father Time once more, giving Baltimore the offense that led the NFL with 6.8 yards per play last season.
10. Josh Simmons, OT, Chiefs
There’s no rookie more consequential to who will play in the Super Bowl. After watching Patrick Mahomes get battered to the tune of career highs in sacks (36) and sack rate (5.83%), Chiefs general manager Brett Veach invested his first-round pick in Simmons, despite the Ohio State left tackle coming off a torn patellar tendon. To this point, Simmons has been both healthy and terrific, winning the starting job from free-agent pickup Jaylon Moore. If Simmons is a plus player, that’s enormous for Kansas City.
9. Jared Goff, QB, Lions
Goff has enjoyed the tutelage of coordinator Ben Johnson for the past three years, but now has a relatively inexperienced hand in John Morton. Additionally, he’s without All-Pro center Frank Ragnow after his retirement. Inside, Detroit is going with a pair of young guards in rookie Tate Ratledge and second-year man Christian Mahogany. Goff will be asked to do more on his own accord this season, trying to keep up his numbers from a year ago, when he threw for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns.
8. Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Lions
Hutchinson returns after breaking his leg against the Cowboys in Week 6 of last year, and has looked terrific in camp. Before being injured, Hutchinson led the league with 7.5 sacks in five games. With defensive tackle Alim McNeill on IR while potentially missing the first six to eight games of the year, Hutchinson will need to be a force up front if Detroit’s defense is going to eclipse its ranking of 20th from 2024.
7. Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
This isn’t about the regular season for the two-time MVP and three-time first-team All-Pro. This is about January (and potentially February), when Jackson has struggled to help the Ravens advance. Last season, Jackson threw 41 touchdowns against four interceptions while going over 4,000 passing yards for the first time. Then, in the divisional round, Jackson threw a hideous interception to Taylor Rapp and lost a key fumble in a 27–25 loss to the Bills. Baltimore has a great roster, but it needs its best player to play like it in the playoffs.
6. Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
If the 49ers are going to make a run in the NFC West and potentially challenge Philadelphia and Detroit in the conference, it will be because McCaffrey plays like his 2023 version, when he won Offensive Player of the Year. That season, McCaffrey played 16 games and accounted for league-bests in yards from scrimmage (2,023) and total touchdowns (21). Last year, McCaffrey played in only four games with an Achilles issue. San Francisco needs McCaffrey to be a bellcow again, with Deebo Samuel and Jordan Mason traded away, and Brandon Aiyuk coming off an ACL tear.
5. Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
Can Stafford and his 37-year-old back hold up? It’s a looming question after he missed much of the summer with a disk issue. If he’s healthy, the Rams are going to be a top-tier contender with talent galore on both sides of the ball. As for Stafford, he threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024 across 16 games. Now with Davante Adams, Stafford could throw for 30 touchdowns for the second time since the 2015 season.
4. Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles
With the losses of Milton Williams and Josh Sweat, the Eagles are going to be relying far more heavily on Carter to create havoc inside. In his second season, Carter earned second-team All-Pro honors with 4.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits, the latter ranking tied for eighth among defensive tackles with the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence II. This season, Carter must continue his ascension, something we saw in the postseason a year ago, when he notched two sacks and seven quarterback hits en route to Philadelphia’s Super Bowl win.
3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Mahomes suffered through the most challenging campaign of his career last year. For the first time, he wasn’t named a Pro Bowler after throwing for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns. The season ended in disaster with a 40–22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, a game in which Mahomes tossed two interceptions. This year, the three-time champion has Rashee Rice back healthy (he’ll miss the first six games with a suspension), along with a slimmed-down Travis Kelce. With the Chiefs looking to make their sixth Super Bowl trip in seven years, Mahomes has to reclaim his old form.
2. Josh Allen, QB, Bills
After winning his first MVP award, Allen will now try to figure out a way past Mahomes and the Chiefs and into his first Super Bowl. The Bills have a roster similar to last year’s, giving Allen the challenge of winning with Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and free-agent addition Joshua Palmer as his primary targets. In 2024, the trio combined for 1,961 yards, only 253 yards more than Ja’Marr Chase by himself. Look for Allen to keep running as well, where he totaled 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.
1. Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
Daniels took the league by storm last season, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year with 4,459 scrimmage yards and 31 total touchdowns while leading the Commanders to their first NFC championship game since 1991. Now, still lacking significant weapons beyond Terry McLaurin, can Daniels continue to elevate his game, as well as the team? Washington helped him by adding tackles Josh Conerly Jr. and Laremy Tunsil, but Daniels must keep improving to take Washington back to the Super Bowl.