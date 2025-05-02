SI

Ranking the 2025 AFC Draft Classes: Pittsburgh Passes on QB, Still No. 1

Steelers add value all over their roster, while the Jets, Chiefs, Browns and Patriots find talent across the board.

Matt Verderame

Howard and Harmon were both selected by the Steelers.
Howard and Harmon were both selected by the Steelers. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

2025 NFL draft team grades | Round 1 grades | Rounds 2-3 grades | 2026 QB prospect preview | 2026 Way-Too-Early mock draft | Round 1 impact rookies

The 2025 NFL draft is over. In the coming months and years, we’ll see which teams nailed their selections and which will be filled with regret. 

Of course, there’s still a worthwhile reason to look at each class now and project the future. Which teams got the best value, and in the best cases, who did that while filling needs? Conversely, who reached and took players who might not help in the immediate, instead casting doubt on what the strategy was all along?

Below, we looked at the 16 AFC draft classes and took our best shot at ranking them from worst to best.

16. Cincinnati Bengals

Grade: D-

Round 1: No. 17: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M
Round 2: No. 49: Demetrius Knight II, LB, South Carolina
Round 3: No. 81: Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia
Round 4: No. 119: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Round 5: No. 153: Jalen Rivers, G, Miami
Round 6: No. 193: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Cincinnati had to find some help in the secondary after fielding the 25th-ranked defense in the league last season. Instead, the Bengals didn’t draft a corner or safety, while selecting two guards and a running back. They also got bad value on a litany of their picks, including Knight, who will turn 25 years old in July.

15. Houston Texans

Grade: C

Round 2: No. 34: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
Round 2: No. 48: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Round 3: No. 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
Round 3: No. 97: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
Round 4: No. 116: Woody Marks, RB, USC
Round 6: No. 187: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
Round 6: No. 197: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida
Round 7: No. 224: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers
Round 7: No. 255: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

The Texans landed some talented players including a pair of Iowa State receivers in Higgins and Noel, but they needed to find offensive linemen and failed outside of Ersery in the second round. Houston had nine selections and fortified only the offensive line once, while taking a running back, tight end and a corner. Not the best use of picks.

14. Miami Dolphins

Grade: C+

Round 1: No. 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Round 2: No. 37: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona
Round 5: No. 143: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
Round 5: No. 150: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
Round 5: No. 155: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland
Round 6: No. 179: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
Round 7: No. 231: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Round 7: No. 253: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech

Miami was hamstrung by its lack of picks, as evidenced by being without a third- or fourth-round choice. The Dolphins got a hulking nose tackle in Grant and a nice guard prospect in Savaiinaea, but the selections of Gordon and Ewers on Day 3 seemed luxurious when they have pressing needs on offense and defense. 

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Grade: C+

Round 1: No. 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Round 2: No. 55: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
Round 3: No. 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
Round 4: No. 125: Kyle Kennard, edge, South Carolina
Round 5: No. 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
Round 5: No. 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
Round 6: No. 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh
Round 6: No. 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
Round 7: No. 256: Trikweze Bridges, S, Florida

The Chargers did well in the talent department to get Hampton and Harris where they did, but the Hampton choice is somewhat dubious. Los Angeles has needs at corner, edge, interior offensive line and receiver, and yet took a back while giving the UFA tender to J.K. Dobbins and signing Najee Harris. In that vein, not taking a single corner was a questionable decision.

12. Jacksonville Jaguars

Grade: B-

Round 1: No. 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Round 3: No. 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
Round 3: No. 89: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia
Round 4: No. 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
Round 4: No. 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
Round 6: No. 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
Round 6: No. 200: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy
Round 7: No. 221: Jonah Monheim, C, USC
Round 7: No. 236: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse

This draft will always be remembered for the Shedeur Sanders slide, and the trade between Jacksonville and Cleveland so the Jaguars could snag Hunter. Jacksonville gave up a massive haul for the two-way star including a 2026 first-rounder. If he turns into the NFL version of Shohei Ohtani, the move was well worth it. If not, it could be a disaster.

11. Tennessee Titans

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Round 2: No. 52: Oluwafemi Oladejo, edge, UCLA
Round 3: No. 82: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
Round 4: No. 103: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
Round 4: No. 120: Gunner Helm, TE, Texas
Round 4: No. 136: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Round 5: No. 167: Jackson Slater, G, Sacramento State
Round 6: No. 183: Marcus Harris, CB, California
Round 6: No. 188: Kulel Mulling, RB, Michigan

Much like the Jaguars, this draft will be remembered for one player. The Titans are making Ward the face of the franchise, and a trio of pass catchers have been added to help him, with Dike, Helm and Ayomanor coming over in the fourth round. If Ward becomes a stud and Tennessee gets a few more pieces from this class, it’s a grand slam.

10. Buffalo Bills

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
Round 2: No. 41: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
Round 3: No. 72: Landon Jackson, edge, Arkansas
Round 4: No. 109: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Round 5: No. 170: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
Round 5: No. 173: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
Round 6: No. 177: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
Round 6: No. 206: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
Round 7: No. 240: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland

Buffalo needed to shore up its defense in the draft and did exactly that, with general manager Brandon Beane taking a defensive player with its first five choices. All told, the Bills added six players on that side of the ball, including good values in Hairston and Jackson. Hairston is slated to be an immediate starter, while Jackson should rotate in with Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.

9. Indianapolis Colts

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Round 2: No. 45: JT Tuimoloau, edge, Ohio State
Round 3: No. 80: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
Round 4: No. 127: Jalen Travis, DT, Iowa State
Round 5: No. 151: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
Round 6: No. 189: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
Round 6: No. 190: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama
Round 7: No. 232: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

Indianapolis had to be beaming Thursday night when it landed Warren in the first round. The Colts also got excellent value on Tuimoloau, who gives them a potential starter for Week 1. On Day 3, general manager Chris Ballard found a lotto ticket in Leonard, while also nabbing Giddens to complement Jonathan Taylor.

Denver Broncos No. 1 draft pick Jahdae Barron
The Broncos could have three of top corners in the NFL with Barron, Surtain and Moss. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-St / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Denver Broncos

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 20: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Round 2: No. 60: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
Round 3: No. 74: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
Round 3: No. 101: Sai’vion Jones, edge, LSU
Round 4: No. 134: Que Robinson, edge, Alabama
Round 6: No. 216: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida
Round 7: No. 241: Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah

The Broncos did a nice job adding talent on both sides of the ball. Denver found tremendous value in Barron, who will join Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. In the second round, Harvey should turn into a starting back. After that, Jones and Robinson are a pair of intriguing edge rushers joining the league’s top sack team.

7. Las Vegas Raiders

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Round 2: No. 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
Round 3: No. 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
Round 3: No. 98: Caleb Rogers, G, Texas Tech
Round 3: No. 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
Round 4: No. 108: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
Round 4: No. 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
Round 6: No. 180: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
Round 6: No. 213: Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State
Round 6: No. 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State
Round 7: No. 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

The Raiders have remodeled their entire organization this year, and continued to do so in the draft. Jeanty is a phenomenal talent, while Bech should be a starter opposite Jakobi Meyers on the outside. Defensively, Las Vegas landed Porter and Hemingway as mid-round picks who should fight for real snaps. 

6. Baltimore Ravens

Grade: B

Round 1: No. 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Round 2: No. 59: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
Round 3: No. 91: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
Round 4: No. 129: Teddy Buchanan, LB, California
Round 5: No. 141: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M
Round 6: No. 178: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
Round 6: No. 186: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona
Round 6: No. 203: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
Round 6: No. 210: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
Round 6: No. 212: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers
Round 7: No. 243: Garrett Dellinger, G, TCU

The Ravens were largely stagnant in free agency but added a pair of potential defensive starters in the first two rounds in Starks and Green, the latter falling in part because of a pair of sexual assault allegations in his past. Later, the Ravens notably took Loop, who could replace Justin Tucker this summer.

5. New York Jets

Grade: B+

Round 1: No. 7: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Round 2: No. 42: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
Round 3: No. 73: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
Round 4: No. 110: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
Round 4: No. 130: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
Round 5: No. 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami
Round 5: No. 176: Tyler Baron, edge, Miami

The Jets have undergone wholesale changes this offseason and added a couple of critical pieces in the draft. Membou projects as an immediate starter, while Taylor and Thomas should play prominent roles as well. The addition of Moore in the fifth round could also pay dividends, adding a five-year starter from the Crimson Tide.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Grade: B+

Round 1: No. 31: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Round 2: No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
Round 3: No. 66: Ashton Gillotte, edge, Louisville
Round 3: No. 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California
Round 4: No. 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Round 5: No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
Round 7: No. 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

The Chiefs always draft toward the back of each round, and yet they find talent and value. Simmons is a risky play as a 320-pounder coming off a torn patella tendon, but he has Pro Bowl-level talent. After him, both Royals and Smith add explosiveness to an offense in dire need of it, while Norman-Lott could start immediately next to Chris Jones. Gillotte was also a good value in the third round and could become a rotational edge rusher as a rookie.

3. Cleveland Browns

Grade: A-

Round 1: No. 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
Round 2: No. 33: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
Round 2: No. 36: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Round 3: No. 67: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
Round 3: No. 94: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
Round 4: No. 126: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
Round 5: No. 144: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

This class will be remembered for two things: Shedeur Sanders and trading the No. 2 pick. That said, Cleveland appears to have added a ton of talent. Graham was the top-rated defensive tackle for most in a deep class, while both Judkins and Sampson are speedy backs who should help move the chains. Of course, if Sanders or Gabriel become the franchise quarterback Cleveland has searched decades for, that’s all that matters.

2. New England Patriots

Grade: A-

Round 1: No. 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Round 2: No. 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
Round 3: No. 69: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
Round 3: No. 95: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
Round 4: No. 106: Craig Woodson, S, California
Round 4: No. 137: Joshua Palmer, DT, Florida State
Round 5: No. 146: Bradyn Swinson, edge, LSU
Round 6: No. 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami
Round 7: No. 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri
Round 7: No. 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt
Round 7: No. 257: Kobee Minor, DB, Memphis

New England had 11 picks to work with by the end of the draft, and it’s hard to complain about the results. The Patriots went heavy on the offensive talent with their first four selections, and all could be potential starters in 2025. Then New England beefed up the front and back ends of the defense while also revamping its special teams unit. This was an overhaul.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers

Grade: A

Round 1: No. 21: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
Round 3: No. 83: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Round 4: No. 123: Jack Sawyer, edge, Ohio State
Round 5: No. 164: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa
Round 6: No. 185: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
Round 7: No. 226: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington
Round 7: No. 229: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan

Pittsburgh didn’t have its second-round pick because of the DK Metcalf trade and still nailed the draft. Harmon is a stud inside who should pair nicely with Cam Heyward, while Johnson will make a nasty tandem with Jaylen Warren in the backfield. Sawyer is also a good value who should thrive in Pittsburgh’s system, with no team doing a better job of coaching front-seven talents over the years.

Published
Matt Verderame
MATT VERDERAME

Matt Verderame is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated covering the NFL. Before joining SI in March 2023, he wrote for wrote for FanSided and Awful Announcing. He hosts The Matt Verderame Show on Patreon and is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association. A proud father of two girls and lover of all Italian food, Verderame is an eternal defender of Rudy, the greatest football movie of all time.

Home/NFL