Ranking the 2025 AFC Draft Classes: Pittsburgh Passes on QB, Still No. 1
The 2025 NFL draft is over. In the coming months and years, we’ll see which teams nailed their selections and which will be filled with regret.
Of course, there’s still a worthwhile reason to look at each class now and project the future. Which teams got the best value, and in the best cases, who did that while filling needs? Conversely, who reached and took players who might not help in the immediate, instead casting doubt on what the strategy was all along?
Below, we looked at the 16 AFC draft classes and took our best shot at ranking them from worst to best.
16. Cincinnati Bengals
Grade: D-
• Round 1: No. 17: Shemar Stewart, edge, Texas A&M
• Round 2: No. 49: Demetrius Knight II, LB, South Carolina
• Round 3: No. 81: Dylan Fairchild, G, Georgia
• Round 4: No. 119: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
• Round 5: No. 153: Jalen Rivers, G, Miami
• Round 6: No. 193: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
Cincinnati had to find some help in the secondary after fielding the 25th-ranked defense in the league last season. Instead, the Bengals didn’t draft a corner or safety, while selecting two guards and a running back. They also got bad value on a litany of their picks, including Knight, who will turn 25 years old in July.
15. Houston Texans
Grade: C
• Round 2: No. 34: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
• Round 2: No. 48: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
• Round 3: No. 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
• Round 3: No. 97: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
• Round 4: No. 116: Woody Marks, RB, USC
• Round 6: No. 187: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
• Round 6: No. 197: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida
• Round 7: No. 224: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers
• Round 7: No. 255: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
The Texans landed some talented players including a pair of Iowa State receivers in Higgins and Noel, but they needed to find offensive linemen and failed outside of Ersery in the second round. Houston had nine selections and fortified only the offensive line once, while taking a running back, tight end and a corner. Not the best use of picks.
14. Miami Dolphins
Grade: C+
• Round 1: No. 13: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
• Round 2: No. 37: Jonah Savaiinaea, G, Arizona
• Round 5: No. 143: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
• Round 5: No. 150: Jason Marshall Jr., CB, Florida
• Round 5: No. 155: Dante Trader Jr., S, Maryland
• Round 6: No. 179: Ollie Gordon II, RB, Oklahoma State
• Round 7: No. 231: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
• Round 7: No. 253: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech
Miami was hamstrung by its lack of picks, as evidenced by being without a third- or fourth-round choice. The Dolphins got a hulking nose tackle in Grant and a nice guard prospect in Savaiinaea, but the selections of Gordon and Ewers on Day 3 seemed luxurious when they have pressing needs on offense and defense.
13. Los Angeles Chargers
Grade: C+
• Round 1: No. 22: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
• Round 2: No. 55: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
• Round 3: No. 86: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
• Round 4: No. 125: Kyle Kennard, edge, South Carolina
• Round 5: No. 158: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
• Round 5: No. 165: Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
• Round 6: No. 199: Branson Taylor, OT, Pittsburgh
• Round 6: No. 214: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
• Round 7: No. 256: Trikweze Bridges, S, Florida
The Chargers did well in the talent department to get Hampton and Harris where they did, but the Hampton choice is somewhat dubious. Los Angeles has needs at corner, edge, interior offensive line and receiver, and yet took a back while giving the UFA tender to J.K. Dobbins and signing Najee Harris. In that vein, not taking a single corner was a questionable decision.
12. Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: B-
• Round 1: No. 2: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
• Round 3: No. 88: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
• Round 3: No. 89: Wyatt Milum, G, West Virginia
• Round 4: No. 104: Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
• Round 4: No. 107: Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
• Round 6: No. 194: Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
• Round 6: No. 200: Rayuan Lane III, S, Navy
• Round 7: No. 221: Jonah Monheim, C, USC
• Round 7: No. 236: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
This draft will always be remembered for the Shedeur Sanders slide, and the trade between Jacksonville and Cleveland so the Jaguars could snag Hunter. Jacksonville gave up a massive haul for the two-way star including a 2026 first-rounder. If he turns into the NFL version of Shohei Ohtani, the move was well worth it. If not, it could be a disaster.
11. Tennessee Titans
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 1: Cam Ward, QB, Miami
• Round 2: No. 52: Oluwafemi Oladejo, edge, UCLA
• Round 3: No. 82: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
• Round 4: No. 103: Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
• Round 4: No. 120: Gunner Helm, TE, Texas
• Round 4: No. 136: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
• Round 5: No. 167: Jackson Slater, G, Sacramento State
• Round 6: No. 183: Marcus Harris, CB, California
• Round 6: No. 188: Kulel Mulling, RB, Michigan
Much like the Jaguars, this draft will be remembered for one player. The Titans are making Ward the face of the franchise, and a trio of pass catchers have been added to help him, with Dike, Helm and Ayomanor coming over in the fourth round. If Ward becomes a stud and Tennessee gets a few more pieces from this class, it’s a grand slam.
10. Buffalo Bills
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 30: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
• Round 2: No. 41: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
• Round 3: No. 72: Landon Jackson, edge, Arkansas
• Round 4: No. 109: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
• Round 5: No. 170: Jordan Hancock, CB, Ohio State
• Round 5: No. 173: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
• Round 6: No. 177: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
• Round 6: No. 206: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
• Round 7: No. 240: Kaden Prather, WR, Maryland
Buffalo needed to shore up its defense in the draft and did exactly that, with general manager Brandon Beane taking a defensive player with its first five choices. All told, the Bills added six players on that side of the ball, including good values in Hairston and Jackson. Hairston is slated to be an immediate starter, while Jackson should rotate in with Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa.
9. Indianapolis Colts
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 14: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
• Round 2: No. 45: JT Tuimoloau, edge, Ohio State
• Round 3: No. 80: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
• Round 4: No. 127: Jalen Travis, DT, Iowa State
• Round 5: No. 151: DJ Giddens, RB, Kansas State
• Round 6: No. 189: Riley Leonard, QB, Notre Dame
• Round 6: No. 190: Tim Smith, DT, Alabama
• Round 7: No. 232: Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin
Indianapolis had to be beaming Thursday night when it landed Warren in the first round. The Colts also got excellent value on Tuimoloau, who gives them a potential starter for Week 1. On Day 3, general manager Chris Ballard found a lotto ticket in Leonard, while also nabbing Giddens to complement Jonathan Taylor.
8. Denver Broncos
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 20: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
• Round 2: No. 60: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
• Round 3: No. 74: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
• Round 3: No. 101: Sai’vion Jones, edge, LSU
• Round 4: No. 134: Que Robinson, edge, Alabama
• Round 6: No. 216: Jeremy Crawshaw, P, Florida
• Round 7: No. 241: Caleb Lohner, TE, Utah
The Broncos did a nice job adding talent on both sides of the ball. Denver found tremendous value in Barron, who will join Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. In the second round, Harvey should turn into a starting back. After that, Jones and Robinson are a pair of intriguing edge rushers joining the league’s top sack team.
7. Las Vegas Raiders
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 6: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
• Round 2: No. 58: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
• Round 3: No. 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
• Round 3: No. 98: Caleb Rogers, G, Texas Tech
• Round 3: No. 99: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
• Round 4: No. 108: Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
• Round 4: No. 135: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
• Round 6: No. 180: JJ Pegues, DT, Ole Miss
• Round 6: No. 213: Tommy Mellott, WR, Montana State
• Round 6: No. 215: Cam Miller, QB, North Dakota State
• Round 7: No. 222: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
The Raiders have remodeled their entire organization this year, and continued to do so in the draft. Jeanty is a phenomenal talent, while Bech should be a starter opposite Jakobi Meyers on the outside. Defensively, Las Vegas landed Porter and Hemingway as mid-round picks who should fight for real snaps.
6. Baltimore Ravens
Grade: B
• Round 1: No. 27: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
• Round 2: No. 59: Mike Green, edge, Marshall
• Round 3: No. 91: Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
• Round 4: No. 129: Teddy Buchanan, LB, California
• Round 5: No. 141: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M
• Round 6: No. 178: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
• Round 6: No. 186: Tyler Loop, K, Arizona
• Round 6: No. 203: LaJohntay Wester, WR, Colorado
• Round 6: No. 210: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
• Round 6: No. 212: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers
• Round 7: No. 243: Garrett Dellinger, G, TCU
The Ravens were largely stagnant in free agency but added a pair of potential defensive starters in the first two rounds in Starks and Green, the latter falling in part because of a pair of sexual assault allegations in his past. Later, the Ravens notably took Loop, who could replace Justin Tucker this summer.
5. New York Jets
Grade: B+
• Round 1: No. 7: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
• Round 2: No. 42: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
• Round 3: No. 73: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State
• Round 4: No. 110: Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
• Round 4: No. 130: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
• Round 5: No. 162: Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami
• Round 5: No. 176: Tyler Baron, edge, Miami
The Jets have undergone wholesale changes this offseason and added a couple of critical pieces in the draft. Membou projects as an immediate starter, while Taylor and Thomas should play prominent roles as well. The addition of Moore in the fifth round could also pay dividends, adding a five-year starter from the Crimson Tide.
4. Kansas City Chiefs
Grade: B+
• Round 1: No. 31: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
• Round 2: No. 63: Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
• Round 3: No. 66: Ashton Gillotte, edge, Louisville
• Round 3: No. 85: Nohl Williams, CB, California
• Round 4: No. 133: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
• Round 5: No. 156: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
• Round 7: No. 228: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
The Chiefs always draft toward the back of each round, and yet they find talent and value. Simmons is a risky play as a 320-pounder coming off a torn patella tendon, but he has Pro Bowl-level talent. After him, both Royals and Smith add explosiveness to an offense in dire need of it, while Norman-Lott could start immediately next to Chris Jones. Gillotte was also a good value in the third round and could become a rotational edge rusher as a rookie.
3. Cleveland Browns
Grade: A-
• Round 1: No. 5: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
• Round 2: No. 33: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
• Round 2: No. 36: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
• Round 3: No. 67: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
• Round 3: No. 94: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
• Round 4: No. 126: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
• Round 5: No. 144: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
This class will be remembered for two things: Shedeur Sanders and trading the No. 2 pick. That said, Cleveland appears to have added a ton of talent. Graham was the top-rated defensive tackle for most in a deep class, while both Judkins and Sampson are speedy backs who should help move the chains. Of course, if Sanders or Gabriel become the franchise quarterback Cleveland has searched decades for, that’s all that matters.
2. New England Patriots
Grade: A-
• Round 1: No. 4: Will Campbell, OT, LSU
• Round 2: No. 38: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
• Round 3: No. 69: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
• Round 3: No. 95: Jared Wilson, C, Georgia
• Round 4: No. 106: Craig Woodson, S, California
• Round 4: No. 137: Joshua Palmer, DT, Florida State
• Round 5: No. 146: Bradyn Swinson, edge, LSU
• Round 6: No. 182: Andres Borregales, K, Miami
• Round 7: No. 220: Marcus Bryant, OT, Missouri
• Round 7: No. 251: Julian Ashby, LS, Vanderbilt
• Round 7: No. 257: Kobee Minor, DB, Memphis
New England had 11 picks to work with by the end of the draft, and it’s hard to complain about the results. The Patriots went heavy on the offensive talent with their first four selections, and all could be potential starters in 2025. Then New England beefed up the front and back ends of the defense while also revamping its special teams unit. This was an overhaul.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
Grade: A
• Round 1: No. 21: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
• Round 3: No. 83: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
• Round 4: No. 123: Jack Sawyer, edge, Ohio State
• Round 5: No. 164: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa
• Round 6: No. 185: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
• Round 7: No. 226: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington
• Round 7: No. 229: Donte Kent, CB, Central Michigan
Pittsburgh didn’t have its second-round pick because of the DK Metcalf trade and still nailed the draft. Harmon is a stud inside who should pair nicely with Cam Heyward, while Johnson will make a nasty tandem with Jaylen Warren in the backfield. Sawyer is also a good value who should thrive in Pittsburgh’s system, with no team doing a better job of coaching front-seven talents over the years.