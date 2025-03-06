10 Most Notable NFL Players Cut Before 2025 Free Agency Begins
One week away from the official start to the new league year, the NFL offseason is already buzzing.
In the days following the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, many teams were active making moves to clear cap space before free agency begins next week. In some cases, teams that couldn't find trade partners for key pieces opted to axe the remaining portion of their contracts, allowing those players to walk in free agency. That list included a handful of players with illustrious NFL careers from All-Pros to Pro Bowlers to, say, a certain four-time MVP.
Without further ado, here are 10 notable NFL players to be released ahead of free agency:
Christian Kirk, WR, Jaguars
Christian Kirk was an obvious cut candidate this offseason, as he entered the 2025 campaign on the final year of his contract and was due to make $15.5 million with none of it guaranteed.
Kirk, 28, missed five games in 2023 due to a core muscle injury and was limited to eight games in '24 after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 8. He nabbed one 1,000-yard receiving season in three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.
Darius Slay, CB, Eagles
Darius Slay, a six-time Pro Bowl cornerback and one-time All-Pro, will search for a new home after being released by Philadelphia on Monday, just a few weeks after helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX.
In 14 games last season, Slay allowed a 81.9 passer rating in coverage—still better than his 83.8 career average. He might not be the show-stopping cornerback he once was, but it's clear Slay still has good years ahead of him on the gridiron. And he hasn't ruled out returning to the defending Super Bowl champions, either.
Gardner Minshew, QB, Raiders
In search of a franchise quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to release Gardner Minshew once the new league year begins.
Over his six NFL seasons, Minshew has proven he can't quite handle the load of a full-time starting quarterback. But he still can be an effective backup who is good for a big spark off the bench when needed. Many teams around the NFL, especially those planning to draft a rookie quarterback, could use a player like Minshew as a stop-gap option under center.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
A Seahawks legend is about to hit the open market for the first time.
Looking to shake up their wide receivers room, Seattle opted to part ways with Lockett ahead of the final season of the four-year contract extension he signed in 2021. Over 10 years with the franchise, Lockett caught at least 73 passes in a single season five times and registered four 1,000-yard campaigns. He posted 600 yards in 17 games last season—his lowest production since 2017—but the 32-year-old remains a trustworthy option in the passing game as one of the most underrated receivers of his generation.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Jets
In case you haven't heard, yes, Rodgers will be searching for a new team this offseason after two unfruitful years with the Jets. He's got a handful of suitors, too, notably the New York Giants—just in case he doesn't want to move out of his New Jersey home.
Davante Adams, WR, Jets
Along with cutting ties with Rodgers after a failed two-year experiment, the Jets also released his favorite target Davante Adams. The 32-year-old Adams was productive after getting traded to the Jets in October, hauling in 67 receptions for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games.
James Bradberry, CB, Eagles
One season removed from the first All-Pro nod of his career, 31-year-old James Bradberry joined Slay as two members of Philadelphia's championship-winning secondary to be released. In 16 games last season, Bradberry allowed a 114.3 passer rating on 101 targets in coverage—a far cry from his 51.6 passer rating allowed on 86 targets in 2023.
Jamaal Williams, RB, Saints
That's right, "First Swag Kazekage, Leader of the Hidden Valleys of the Den" is now a free agent.
Williams led the entire NFL with 17 touchdowns for the Detroit Lions in 2022, but his production dropped off the last two years as Alvin Kamara's backup in New Orleans. Over two years with the Saints, Williams gained just 470 rushing yards on 154 carries—a mere 3.1 yards-per-carry average.
Raheem Mostert, RB, Dolphins
Like Williams, Raheem Mostert is not too far removed from his best NFL season. In 15 games for the Dolphins in 2023, Mostert scored an NFL-leading 21 total touchdowns and gained 1,012 rushing yards in Mike McDaniel's renowned run scheme.
Mostert was hampered by a handful of injuries in 2024 and was used sparingly behind De'Von Achane, rushing just 85 times for 278 yards and two touchdowns in 13 contests. Mostert will have to prove he's healthy in order to make an impact in an NFL backfield next season.
Alex Cappa, OL, Bengals
Alex Cappa was so notable that he already has found a new home.
Released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Cappa agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. Over seven NFL seasons, Cappa has started 96 games, including all 17 for the Bengals in 2023 and '24. He'll now be tasked with blocking for whoever the Raiders choose as their new starting quarterback—whether that's Sam Darnold, Rodgers or a standout rookie prospect.