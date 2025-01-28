Ravens Fans Return Favor to Bills Mafia With Fundraiser for Dalton Kincaid Charity
Dalton Kincaid’s brutal game-ending drop in the Buffalo Bills’ 32-29 AFC championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend has inadvertently extended one of the most heartwarming narratives in the NFL this postseason.
Days after Kincaid failed to make the fourth-down catch on the Bills’ final play of the game, Baltimore Ravens fans banded together to start a fundraiser for the Buffalo tight end’s charity, The Summit Center, a New York-based nonprofit that helps children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.
Fans have raised $9,500 for the charity as of Tuesday morning.
“We want Ravens flock to donate to Summit Center for autism, the charity Dalton works with and try and return the favor Bills mafia did for us and Mark Andrews,” Will Funk-Heiser, the fundraiser’s organizer, wrote in the description.
The classy gesture comes after Bills Mafia's act of kindness for Mark Andrews following the Ravens tight end’s costly drop on a potential game-tying two-point conversion in Baltimore’s divisional round loss to Buffalo earlier this month.
Bills fans raised over $144,000 for Andrews’s charity to support the Ravens star in the wake of his unfortunate gaffe, for which he faced heavy criticism and alleged death threats.