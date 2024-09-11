Ravens' Kyle Van Noy Bashes Chiefs for 'Unacceptable' Treatment After Injury
Baltimore Ravens' pass-rusher Kyle Van Noy went down with an eye injury during last Thursday's season-opening kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It turns out the veteran linebacker fractured his orbital bone, he revealed, but there is no timetable to return as of yet.
Van Noy was very unhappy with how his injury was handled by the Chiefs' medical staff, though. On his podcast with longtime NFL star Gerald McCoy titled McCoy & Noy, the Ravens journeyman bashed Kansas City's trainers for their lack of response time, labeling it "super unprofessional."
"I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation," Van Noy said. "When you get hurt, especially something that could be serious like mine was, you're supposed to rely on the team's training staff or their doctors. I was supposed to see an ophthalmologist ... And they took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room. Which, to me, is unacceptable, because then you start thinking, what if I was trying to go back in the game? What if I was really, really hurt?
"Mine happened to be moderate but it still was serious because it’s the eye, and your expectation of someone to be down there as the training staff asks them to be down there, would have had a little bit more urgency. The way it took time was super unprofessional to me."
Van Noy would go on to point out that the Chiefs players themselves gave the training staff an "F" in the most recent NFL Players Association report card, which asks players to grade every aspect of their organizations. Unsurprisingly, he said he also would have graded his performance an F.
After losing Van Noy for the game the Ravens would go on to lose, 27-20, despite a furious late rally by Lamar Jackson.