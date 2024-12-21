Tom Brady Took Not-So-Subtle Jab at 49ers' De'Vondre Campbell During Ravens-Steelers
Tom Brady has always been about putting the team first, so it comes as no surprise that he's not a wasn't a fan of San Francisco 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell's refusal to play in last week's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Brady was on the call for Fox's broadcast of Saturday's AFC North rivalry clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, and he snuck in a not-so-subtle diss of Campbell while offering praise to Kyle Van Noy.
Van Noy has suited up in 14 games for the Ravens this year despite suffering a fractured orbital bone back in September. His toughness and his commitment to his team earned praise from Brady, a former teammate of Van Noy.
"A phenomenal teammate... He broke his eye socket early in the season. Basically, he played with a broken face. And I see other guys in the league walking out on their teammates because they don't want to play," said Brady.
Brady and Van Noy played alongside one another for the New England Patriots from 2016 to '19. Brady had nothing but praise for his former teammate, while making his stance on the 49ers' situation with Campbell abundantly clear.
Campbell, 31, quit on his team and refused to take the field alongside his teammates during the Week 15 clash. He has since had his locker cleared out by the 49ers and has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season.