Ravens Sign Former Pro Bowl Quarterback to Practice Squad
The Ravens have made a move to strengthen their quarterback depth behind Lamar Jackson.
On Wednesday, Baltimore signed quarterback Tyler Huntley to their practice squad. The 27-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Ravens and was even named to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after a brief fill-in stint for Jackson. He started the team's 24–17 playoff loss to the Bengals that season, throwing for 226 yards and two touchdowns in the game.
Huntley started five games for the Miami Dolphins in 2024, and the team went 2–3 in those games. He finished the season completing 64.7% of his passes for 829 yards, with three touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 135 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
The Utah product signed with the Browns on August 5, but was released by the team on Sunday.
The Ravens have Jackson under center, and the two-time NFL MVP and three-time All-Pro is backed up by Cooper Rush, who signed a two-year, $6.2 million deal with the team in March.
Huntley makes perfect sense as an addition for the Ravens because he knows offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system from their time together with the team in 2023.
Tyler Huntley's Pro Bowl Season
In 2022, Huntley featured in six regular-season games for the Ravens, starting four. The team went 2–2 in those starts, and on the year, he completed 67.0% of his passes for 658 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 137 yards and one touchdown rushing.
Huntley was added to the AFC's Pro Bowl roster that season after Josh Allen opted out due to an injury.
Overall, in his four years with the Ravens, Huntley saw action in 20 games and made nine starts. He was serviceable, completing 64.6% of his passes for 1,957 yards, with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions, while rushing for 509 yards and three touchdowns.