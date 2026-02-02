Ravens to Hire Anthony Weaver As Defensive Coordinator

Jesse Minter has found his new defensive coordinator in Baltimore as the Ravens are expected to hire Anthony Weaver, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Weaver was considered for at least five head coaching positions last month, including being seen as a finalist for the Cardinals job. However, Arizona hired Mike LaFleur on Sunday to officially fill all of the NFL HC jobs this offseason. Weaver quickly became a prime candidate for any defensive coordinator positions available.

He’s coming off two seasons with the Dolphins as their defensive coordinator. Before his time in Miami, Weaver worked under John Harbaugh in Baltimore from 2021–23 as a defensive line coach, pass game coordinator and assistant head coach. He will make his return to the Ravens to work this time for the newly hired Minter, who also previously worked in Baltimore but left right before Weaver arrived. The two coaches have never worked together.

Weaver also notably played four seasons (2002–05) with the Ravens after being drafted by the team in the second round. He was a defensive end during his playing career.

Minter will call the defense in Baltimore, as he’s previously stated. Minter spent the last two seasons as the Chargers’ defensive coordinator.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated