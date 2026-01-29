New Ravens Coach Jesse Minter Put Quite an Impressive Label on QB Lamar Jackson

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has always been a big fan of Lamar Jackson.

After his hiring last week, a video resurfaced of him while with the Chargers praising the dual-threat quarterback, calling him “the most electric quarterback in the history of the National Football League.” That’s quite the compliment to give your opponent at the time.

Now Minter will have the chance to work directly with Jackson, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. When speaking in a team interview this week, Minter doubled down on his praise for Jackson, saying he’s the best player in the league right now.

“It’s really special. Had some great talks with Lamar, really look forward to continuing to build a great relationship with him,” Minter said. “He is the best player in the National Football League. It’s been proven, he’s won the awards that show that. It’s our job to continue to help him grow and to help him build. To have that guy behind center, you know you have a chance to win every time you take the field. I just can’t wait to go to work with him, create a partnership with him and build a team around him that can help us achieve our ultimate goal.”

Minter will be looking to bring the Ravens back to the playoffs, and ultimately try to win a Super Bowl, which would be a first for Jackson. Baltimore missed out on the postseason this year, partially because Jackson missed time with a hamstring injury.

