Bold Training Camp Predictions for Ravens, AFC North

The Ravens and the rest of the NFL report to training camp this week amid soaring temperatures across the United States.

That will also be some heated battles for roster spots over the next several weeks.

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens and the rest of the AFC North.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Bold prediction: Quarterback Lamar Jackson will show up for training camp despite not having a new contract. However, the Ravens could be shorthanded over the first couple of weeks. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Marcus Peters could all open camp on the PUP list after suffering season-ending injuries in 2021. The Ravens' main focus is breaking camp fully healthy after having 25 players on IR last season. — Todd Karpovich

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Bold prediction: The Bengals will sign a proven veteran wide receiver before the start of the regular season. Having Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd is great, but they don’t have much depth. Look for Cincinnati to add a proven pass catcher in free agency or via trade over the next few weeks. — James Rapien

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Bold prediction: The Steelers will jump in to add an edge rusher to go along with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. With most of their roster in place, the Steelers have to feel confident in their 2022 team. But at some point, a big name will be cut from another franchise, and the Steelers will jump in to add a third man to the defensive end rotation. — Noah Strackbein

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Bold prediction: While all eyes are on David Njoku because of his contract extension, don’t be surprised when fellow tight end Harrison Bryant puts up better numbers than Austin Hooper did in either of his two seasons with the Browns. — Pete Smith

