Skip to main content

Bold Training Camp Predictions for Ravens, AFC North

Teams open camp this week.

The Ravens and the rest of the NFL report to training camp this week amid soaring temperatures across the United States.

That will also be some heated battles for roster spots over the next several weeks.

Here's a breakdown of the Ravens and the rest of the AFC North.

divisional-round---tennessee-titans-v-baltimore-ravens

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Bold prediction: Quarterback Lamar Jackson will show up for training camp despite not having a new contract. However, the Ravens could be shorthanded over the first couple of weeks. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, tight end Nick Boyle and cornerback Marcus Peters could all open camp on the PUP list after suffering season-ending injuries in 2021. The Ravens' main focus is breaking camp fully healthy after having 25 players on IR last season. — Todd Karpovich

Raven Country: More on Baltimore’s offseason and its first roster projection

kj8e1dqqgieq2wk2d5tk

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bold prediction: The Bengals will sign a proven veteran wide receiver before the start of the regular season. Having Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd is great, but they don’t have much depth. Look for Cincinnati to add a proven pass catcher in free agency or via trade over the next few weeks. — James Rapien

All Bengals: More on Cincinnati’s offseason and its first roster projection

sticker.0

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Bold prediction: The Steelers will jump in to add an edge rusher to go along with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. With most of their roster in place, the Steelers have to feel confident in their 2022 team. But at some point, a big name will be cut from another franchise, and the Steelers will jump in to add a third man to the defensive end rotation. — Noah Strackbein

All Steelers: More on Pittsburgh’s offseason and its first roster projection

nfl-nov-21-lions-at-browns

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Bold prediction: While all eyes are on David Njoku because of his contract extension, don’t be surprised when fellow tight end Harrison Bryant puts up better numbers than Austin Hooper did in either of his two seasons with the Browns. — Pete Smith

Browns Digest: More on Cleveland’s offseason and its first roster projection

In This Article (4)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

1356097423.0
News

Ravens Roster Projection Headed Into Training Camp

By Todd Karpovich18 hours ago
fadcmhkn4f8g7cikdpus
News

Ravens Have Two Players Left From 2019 Draft Class

By Todd Karpovich23 hours ago
a8f57720-19ef-11ec-bbfb-52a9b666a32c
News

Lamar Jackson Featured in Jason Reid's New Book 'Rise of the Black Quarterback'

By Todd KarpovichJul 23, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
16769118
News

Ravens Have Least Salary-Cap Space Heading Into Training Camp

By Todd KarpovichJul 23, 2022 10:24 AM EDT
j-k-dobbins-4-1400
News

Ravens Will Open Camp With Several Key Players on PUP List

By Todd KarpovichJul 23, 2022 7:04 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-07-09 at 11.57.42 AM
News

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike Looking Slimmer and More Muscular, Poised for Breakout Year

By Todd KarpovichJul 22, 2022 3:01 PM EDT
rv1r5lxjrichnad0vcdf
News

Ravens Bring Back Offensive Tackle David Sharpe

By Todd KarpovichJul 22, 2022 10:32 AM EDT
4cda70b56ced43899fc3fdb33aa9d6b0
News

Lamar Jackson Reports Early to Camp, Ready to Roll

By Todd KarpovichJul 22, 2022 7:36 AM EDT