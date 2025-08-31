Ravens Face Hard Choices in 2026 Free Agency
The 2025 season is shaping up to be a critical one for the Baltimore Ravens, as with a stacked roster all-around, anything less than a championship would likely be seen as a disappointment.
Of course, they're taking things one week at a time, as they should in such a pivotal year. Deep down, though, there may be a part of them looking ahead to next spring.
Baltimore has several notable players entering the final year of their contracts, so many that NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal named four Ravens to his list of the top 25 free agents in 2026. Star center Tyler Linderbaum leads the way at No. 2, only behind Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto, with tight end Isaiah Likely coming in at No. 9, defensive tackle Travis Jones at No. 15 and edge rusher Odafe Oweh at No. 24.
That's a lot on general manager Eric DeCosta's plate, and that's not even mentioning the upcoming extension for quarterback Lamar Jackson, which will be necessary to bring his $74.5 million cap hit next season down to a manageable number.
Unfortunately, the harsh reality is that not all of those pending free agents will be back, as DeCosta admitted this week.
"We've tried to do that, but we are in a salary cap league, and so that's the reality," DeCosta told reporters Wednesday. "We'll try to get as creative as possible. I think [vice president of football administration] Nick Matteo does a great job helping to be proactive [by] looking at these deals, staying on top of trends and trying to be as aggressive as possible throughout the year to bring our players back. It takes two to tango, certainly."
"We'll continue to be aggressive, but we also understand that at some point we're going to see some good players leave."
DeCosta compared the upcoming crunch to the one the Ravens experienced in 2019, when they let Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosely, Za'Darius Smith and Eric Weddle all go to free agency.
The NFL is a tough business, though, and as DeCosta and co. try to keep the contention window open as long as possible, this is what they have to deal with.
"I hate that idea of just a closed window," DeCosta said. "Being a GM on a closed window team gives me anxiety, and I don't want to be that GM."
