J.K. Dobbins Questions Ravens Playcalling in Playoff Loss to Bengals

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins felt that he should have touched the ball even more.

BALTIMORE — J.K. Dobbins was visibly frustrated following the Ravens' 24-17 loss to the Bengals in the AFC Wild Card round.

Baltimore had a chance to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Instead, quarterback Tyler Huntley had the ball knocked from his hand trying to extend it over the goal line. Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard recovered the fumble and ran 98 yards for the game-winning score.

"[Huntley] should have never been in that situation," Dobbins told reporters after the game. "I don’t get a single carry. I believe I would have put it in the end zone, again.”

Dobbins had a solid game and finished with 62 yards on 13 carries (4.8 ypc). He also caught four passes for 43 yards with a touchdown.

However, he felt that he should have touched the ball even more.

Prior to the game, Dobbins said that he wanted most of the workload and the Ravens' offense could have relied on him to provide the big plays.

“I’m a guy who feels like if I’m on the field all the time, I can help this team win, and I wasn’t. It’s the playoffs. Why am I not out there? Twelve carries? It's the playoffs. ... I’m tired of that. I’m tired of it. I’m a playmaker. I’m a guy that my teammates feed off of me when I’m on the field. I should be out there all the time.”

Still, it was an impressive performance by the Ravens who were missing starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed his sixth straight game with a knee injury. Jackson did not make the trip to Cincinnati with the rest of the team.

Dobbins said Jackson could have been the difference in the game.

“If we had Lamar, we would have won, too,” Dobbins said.