Lamar Jackson Will Have to Get Up To Speed With Ravens Scheme

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens players do not appear overly concerned that quarterback Lamar Jackson skipped two voluntary workouts this offseason.

However, there will be a learning curve when he gets back on the practice field.

"I definitely think we kind of went back and changed some things and added some things," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "There are definitely some things that are new [and] that we haven’t done. There are also a bunch of things that he’s pretty well-adjusted to – probably 80% stuff he knows, 20% stuff that we look forward to working on.”

Lamar Jackson has skipped the first two OTAs this offseason.

Jackson missed the final four games of the season with an ankle injury. He began working out in early February.

Last season, Jackson threw for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also ran for 767 yards with two scores and six fumbles.

This year, he'll have a new center this season with rookie Tyler Linderbaum.

Jackson also has a young group of wide receivers that also need the work. However, he has worked out with Rashod Bateman this offseason.

Roman declined to comment if he was disappointed by Jackson's absence.

“I’m not going to get into all of that," Roman said. "I’ll let you talk to him about that, but our job as coaches is to develop everybody to their fullest, and when they’re here we can do that. That’s what we’re focused on right now. I’m sure that Lamar is working hard, but he’ll have the chance, I’m sure at some point, to talk to you guys about that.”



His teammates are confident that he's working hard and will be fully ready for the season.

"I know Lamar has been training a lot, but we’ve had a big attendance," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I know Lamar will be here soon. I guess, when things are really going fine in training camp … If it was training camp, it would be really bad, but I think as long as guys are working, no matter where they are, that’s the biggest key.

"As long as you’re working … I spoke with Lamar early in the offseason; he said he’ll be coming in, so we’ll [be] really excited to get him out here."