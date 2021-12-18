Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown Close to Milestones for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise Brown are putting together one of the most successful seasons in franchise history.

Andrews has 926 yards receiving, 74 away from eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark. Andrews already surpassed Todd Heap’s previous franchise record for tight ends with 855 yards receiving in 2005.

Brown has 866 yards receiving, 134 away from eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark

Baltimore has only had two players with at least 1,000 yards receiving in the same season just once in franchise history — Michael Jackson (1,201) and Derrick Alexander (1,099) in 1996.

Tyler Huntley will likely start at quarterback this week in place of Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Last week, Huntley targeted Andrews 11 times and he caught all of those passes for 115 yards with a touchdown. With the 11 receptions, Andrews has tallied 231 for his career, surpassing Dennis Pitta (224) for the fifth-most catches in Ravens franchise history.

Andrews' 40 receptions, 510 receiving yards, and seven touchdown catches against the Browns are the most he’s tallied against a single opponent throughout his career.

“Mark impresses us all every week," Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. "To be a tight end and do what he does, it’s pretty incredible. He’s definitely helped me out since I’ve been here. He’s been a leader to me. He’s been a big bro, like a lot of guys have. So, he’s definitely our right hand [man] on the team.”

Brown was targeted eight times and had five catches for 41 yards last week against Cleveland. Huntley overthrew him twice on passes of 20 or more yards.