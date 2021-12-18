Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown Close to Milestones for Ravens

    Baltimore duo has been dominant.
    Author:

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Marquise Brown are putting together one of the most successful seasons in franchise history. 

    Andrews has 926 yards receiving, 74 away from eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark. Andrews already surpassed Todd Heap’s previous franchise record for tight ends with 855 yards receiving in 2005.

    Brown has 866 yards receiving, 134 away from eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark

    Baltimore has only had two players with at least 1,000 yards receiving in the same season just once in franchise history — Michael Jackson (1,201) and Derrick Alexander (1,099) in 1996.

    Tyler Huntley will likely start at quarterback this week in place of Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with an ankle injury.

    Read More

    Last week, Huntley targeted Andrews 11 times and he caught all of those passes for 115 yards with a touchdown. With the 11 receptions, Andrews has tallied 231 for his career, surpassing Dennis Pitta (224) for the fifth-most catches in Ravens franchise history.

    Andrews' 40 receptions, 510 receiving yards, and seven touchdown catches against the Browns are the most he’s tallied against a single opponent throughout his career.

    “Mark impresses us all every week," Ravens rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. "To be a tight end and do what he does, it’s pretty incredible. He’s definitely helped me out since I’ve been here. He’s been a leader to me. He’s been a big bro, like a lot of guys have. So, he’s definitely our right hand [man] on the team.”

    Brown was targeted eight times and had five catches for 41 yards last week against Cleveland. Huntley overthrew him twice on passes of 20 or more yards.

    USATSI_17346156
    News

    Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown Close to Milestones for Ravens

    20 seconds ago
    download
    News

    Ben Powers Only Ravens Player Ruled Out Against Packers

    3 hours ago
    download
    News

    Tyler Huntley: 'I Just Love Football'

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17346543
    News

    Greg Roman: Extra Practice Time Vital for Tyler Huntley

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13214508
    News

    Ravens-Packers Week 15 Predictions Roundup

    Dec 17, 2021
    g6onheaj75kg54skq0vz
    News

    Ravens Goal to Stop Run, Ensure Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Is 'Sore'

    Dec 17, 2021
    mbn37sgibu2mc2un21bv
    News

    Ravens Secondary Takes Another Hit With Loss of Chuck Clark to COVID

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17345455
    News

    Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice

    Dec 16, 2021