Mark Andrews Sets Ravens Receiving Record for Tight Ends

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Mark Andrews set the Ravens’ single-season record for the most receiving yards by a tight end with his performance against the Browns in Week 14.

Andrews finished the game with a team-high and career-high-tying 11 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown, marking his third 100-yard outing this season and the fifth of his career.

With 926 receiving yards in 2021, Andrews surpassed Todd Heap’s previous franchise record of 855 in 2005.

With 11 receptions against Cleveland, Andrews has now tallied 231 for his career, surpassing Dennis Pitta (224) for the fifth-most catches in Ravens franchise history.

Andrews has now posted a touchdown catch in five of his past six games against the Browns. His 40 receptions, 510 receiving yards and seven touchdown grabs against the Browns are the most he’s tallied against a single opponent throughout his career.

The Ravens late rally against the Browns fell short in the 24-22 loss. However, Baltimore is in still first place in the AFC North and holds the fourth seed for the conference playoffs.

“I just know we’re battle-tested. I think this team is incredibly battle-tested," Andrews said. "And I think there’s a lot of situations, I’ve been on a lot of teams that you get in a situation like that … And all of our games this year have been close, beside one of them. So, that’s how we play teams. And so, we know that. We have a chance in every game we play. It doesn’t matter who they are. And so, I think that’s a positive thing.”