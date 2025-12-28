How Ravens Can Clinch Playoff Spot After Win vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens are staying alive in their pursuit for a playoff spot after a 41-24 win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 inside Lambeau Field.

The Ravens were led by Derrick Henry's heroics and career game as the team rallied behind him to beat the Packers. While the win is big for the team, the Ravens are still on the outside looking in of the playoff picture.

In order for the Ravens to clinch the AFC North in Week 18, they need the Cleveland Browns to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, they need to beat the Steelers themselves on the road at Acrisure Stadium.

Ravens Need Steelers Loss in Week 17

The Steelers will claim their 10th victory if they can beat the Browns in Week 17, which is ahead of what the Ravens can accomplish with their 8-8 record. The best the Ravens can do is 9-8, so the Steelers cannot reach 10 wins if Baltimore is to win the division.

In order for that to happen, the Ravens are going to need the Browns to pull off the upset against the Steelers in Cleveland. The Browns are a team that is very scrappy and they were just a field goal away from beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 16. The Steelers are favorites on the road, but a divisional game away from home is never an easy win.

The Ravens will have to do just that in Week 18 against the Steelers, but they still need help from the Browns. It's hard to put the entire season on the line with the fate of the Browns, but that's a result of the Ravens struggling to get wins earlier in the year.

The Ravens are going to fight tooth and nail until they are out of the playoffs.

"I expect our team to keep fighting and try to win two games," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said after the team's Week 16 game. "That's what I expect our team to do. I know they will. I know we'll come out fighting, because that's what we've done all year. We've been in tough circumstances all year. It's been a grind, for sure. And we've come out and fought every single game."

The Steelers play the Browns this week at 1 p.m. ET. Ravens fans should be locked in to the game and cheering for Shedeur Sanders and the Browns.

