Marlon Humphrey Jokes About Being Asked About Ja'Marr Chase

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has never backed down from losing his matchup against Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in Week 7.

Chase finished with eight catches for 201 yards in Cincinnati's 41-17 victory.

Humphrey and safety Chuck Clark also whiffed on a tackle that allowed Chase to break loose for an 82-yard touchdown.

Humphrey is still being questioned about that game four months later.

"I've only been asked about Ja'Marr Chase cooking me about six times, so I'm sure I got about five more," Humphrey said in a video he posted on Twitter. "But that's OK."

Humphrey suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle Week 13 against the Steelers. However, he doesn't expect that injury to carry over to next season.

"I've been rehabbing that for the past three weeks in L.A., and it feels good to get back healthy again," he said on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football this week. "I just get excited raising my arm. So I'm really excited about getting fully healthy and getting ready for next year."

Humphrey, a two-time Pro Bowler, had 58 tackles, one interception and 13 passes defended in 2021.

In 2020, Humphrey signed a five-year, $97.5 million contract extension, securing him through the 2026 season with the Ravens.