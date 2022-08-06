Ravens Camp Notes: Being Cautious With Injured Players

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had several key players miss practice late in the week because of injuries.

However, coach John Harbaugh is being more cautious than concerned.

Rookie center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a lower leg injury and was held out of practice. He could miss the next week or two but the MRI came back negative.

"I want him out here every day because as a rookie, he can use every bit of it he can get, but he has gotten all of the reps up to this point, you’re exactly right," Harbaugh said. "He’s done well. It does give us an opportunity – Pat Mekari is going to know what he’s doing and do well. Then, we have to get some other guys ready. Now, Trystan Colon will play a lot in the game, and then we’re going to have to find an emergency center for our gameday-active eight offensive linemen.

So, Ben Powers and a couple of other guys will be working at that.”

Rashod Bateman

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is dealing with an undisclosed minor injury and was also held out of the practice. Devin Duvernay is also still out with a thigh bruise. That means the Ravens had to practice without the two wideouts who are at the top of the depth chart

Both players are expected to be back on the field before the end of training camp.

“It’s just opportunities for other guys to step up and make plays, and some played positions they haven’t played, and that’s expected at wideout. You don’t always know who may not be available, but you have to understand the concept, and you have to go out and execute at a high level. I think some of the young guys today learned that lesson; it wasn’t as sharp as we would like – to our expectation – and so, we’re going to watch it here in about an hour or so and work on some corrections and come out better tomorrow.”