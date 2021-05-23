Ravens Rookie Rashod Bateman Not Putting Added Pressure on Himself as First-Round Pick

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rashod Bateman faces lofty expectations as a first-round pick for the Ravens.

He is expected to boost a passing attack that ranked last in the league for yards per game and attempts.

Bateman, however, is not putting any extra pressure on himself.

His goal is to be the best players he can be and the results will take care of itself.

"My job is to go out to perform no matter if I was a first-round [pick], to seventh-round, to wherever," he said. "I have high expectations for myself, so my job is to go out and to perform anyway. I put that standard on myself, so every day I go to work, that’s what I look forward to doing.”

Bateman is one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of the University of Minnesota. He caught at least one pass in all 31 games he appeared and had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns — fifth in school history. He also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games — fourth in school history.

Bateman finished his rookie minicamp last week and was lauded for his route running, pass-catching skills, and initial knowledge of the playbook.

“First impressions are very positive," coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s a no-nonsense guy. He has a nice demeanor about him. He’s a quick learner. [He’s] everything we thought he would be, in terms of the athleticism and the skillset. That’s usually the case, but not always the case. What you see is not always what you get, and you don’t know until you get them out there in, really, the first rookie minicamp. I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint.”

Bateman fully understands the learning curve between the college game and the NFL. He spent considerable time talking with his coaches and his footwork and route running.

“I’m not focusing on being the No. 1 weapon," Bateman said. "I want to be the best receiver for this team. This team deserves that, and this team has earned that. So, whatever Coach Harbaugh needs from me, whatever Lamar [Jackson] needs from me, whatever the offensive coordinator [Greg Roman] needs from me, that’s my job. I’m just looking forward to doing that.”