Ravens Rookie Rashod Bateman Buys Mother a Dream Home

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One of the first orders of business for Ravens rookie Rashod Bateman, when he signed his rookie contract, was buying his mother a new home.

Bateman's mother often worked long hours and through the night to make ends meet. She was also reportedly in an abusive relationship with Bateman's father in Tifton, Ga.

The journey was chronicled here.

So, when Bateman signed his rookie deal — reportedly worth $12.6 million with a $6.5 million signing bonus over four years — he splurged and bought his mother a new house.

"Dreams to reality Welcome home mama, I love you," Bateman wrote on social media.

Baltimore selected Bateman in the first round of the draft and the coaches expect him to make an impact as a rookie.

Bateman is one of the most productive wide receivers in the history of the University of Minnesota. He caught at least one pass in all 31 games he appeared and had 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns — fifth in school history. He also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games — fourth in school history.

"I think one of the things that really stood out about Rashod is his safety awareness," Ravens director of college scouting Joe Hortiz said. "That’s really critical, I think, for receivers to find success early is just overall awareness of the defense and what the defense is doing to him pre-snap, during the play, post-snap when everything is moving, when bodies are moving – to be able to process that, and I think he can do that pretty well with his instincts and his feel.

"That’s more advanced, certainly. I think they do a good job up there [at Minnesota] with their wideouts. So, it’s not surprising to see from a player coming from Minnesota. But yes, it’s one of those things that you don’t see … Not every receiver has it coming out. Sometimes it takes a little bit more time.”