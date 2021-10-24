Ravens-Bengals: Matchups to Watch

BALTIMORE — The Ravens host the Bengals in a key AFC North game.

Here are the key matchups:

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey vs. Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase is having an exceptional rookie season. The Bengals wide receiver leads the team with 553 yards receiving on 27 receptions with five touchdowns. All of the other rookie wideouts in the NFL have four touchdowns combined. Chase has become a favorite target for quarterback Joe Burrow. He will face a tough test with Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who is looking for his first turnover this season after leading the league with eight forced fumbles with one interception last year. Despite the lack of turnovers, Humphrey has played effectively for the Ravens. He is tied with fellow cornerback Anthony Averett with a team-leading five passes defensed. Humphrey is also fourth with 27 tackles.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson vs. Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson/Defensive Tackle B.J. Hill

Jackson is 5-0 against the Bengals. However, Cincinnati has a fierce pass rush led by Hendrickson, who has been dominant with 5.5 sacks. Defensive tackle B.J. Hill has also been capable of getting to the quarterback with three sacks. Jackson is having an MVP-caliber performance over the first six games of 2021. Jackson is not only beating teams with his ability to run the football, but he's also making them pay for stacking the box by making explosive plays downfield to his wide receivers. Jackson is ranked ninth in the NFL with 1,686 yards passing. He has thrown for nine touchdowns with six interceptions. He also leads the team with 392 yards rushing with another two scores. The wide receivers are doing a better job catching the ball, running clean routes, and getting yards after making a reception.

Ravens pass rush vs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

The Ravens only got one look at Joe Burrow last season because of an injury. He's been mostly solid this season but has taken his share of hits with 16 sacks. Burrow has thrown for 1,540 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Ravens have managed 14 sacks this season and have done a solid job pressuring opposing quarterbacks, Burrow is the league's top-rated passer against the blitz with a 94.3 rating, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he has absorbed 16 sacks Odafe Oweh leads Baltimore with three sacks and he does a solid job flying to the football.