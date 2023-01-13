Ravens — Bengals Wild Card Betting Trends

Unless Lamar Jackson miraculously suits up for the Ravens, the Bengals should win.

The Ravens have an uphill battle to beat the Bengals in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs.

Here are the betting trends, according to FanDuel.

Moneyline: BAL (+235) | CIN: (-290)

Spread: BAL: +6.5 (-110) | CIN: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 43.5 —Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

"Unless Lamar Jackson miraculously suits up for the Ravens this week, I like the Bengals' chances of advancing," FanDuel's Devon Platana wrote. "Baltimore is 2-7 straight up in the last nine games that Jackson has missed and the offense tends to suffer when he's sidelined, averaging just 13 points during his latest five-game absence."

More trends

Baltimore is 0-5 straight up in its last five games in January.

Cincinnati is 7-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last eight games.

The total has hit the over in four of Baltimore's last five road games against Cincinnati.

The total has hit the under in four of Cincinnati's last six games.

Prediction: Bengals: 28, Ravens: 19

"As far as the best bet goes, I'm going with the Bengals on the spread. Not only did they just beat the Ravens by two possessions, but the Bengals are also 7-1 ATS during their eight-game winning streak while also being 8-4 ATS in their last 12 AFC North matchups," Platana wrote.