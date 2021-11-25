Ravens-Browns Predictions Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens will take down the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, according to most of the national predictions.

Here's the roundup.

Analysis: "This is a huge AFC North matchup on Sunday night. The Ravens will have some energy playing at home after spending the past two weeks on the road. Cleveland is dealing with some inner turmoil and has played inconsistently for much of the season. The Ravens have found a way to win close games. If Lamar Jackson is back in the lineup, Baltimore should prevail."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Browns 24

Analysis: "The Ravens have the most clearly defined weakness that I can remember any team of recent Ravens vintage having: They simply can't cover on the outside when Wink Martindale blitzes. This is a weakness that this version of the Browns is ill-equipped to attack, although you would have thought that about Andy Dalton and Marquise Goodwin a week ago, too. The potential return of Kareem Hunt gives the Browns a chance, but the quarterback disparity is too great, assuming Lamar Jackson is back."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Browns 20

Analysis: "The Ravens will have Lamar Jackson back after he missed last week because of illness. The Browns beat the Lions last week, but didn't look good doing so. Baker Mayfield is struggling. The Ravens will get the offense cranked up with Jackson back, but I think the Browns will as well with their run game. It's close."

The Pick: Ravens 28, Browns 27

Analysis: "Against the Ravens (7-3), running back Kareem Hunt is hopeful to play for the first time since he injured his calf in October. Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards, though, and could contain even a backfield as dynamic as Hunt and Nick Chubb. Lamar Jackson’s status is questionable as he recovers from an illness that kept him out in Week 11. But with the Browns faltering, Baltimore is still the safer bet."

The Pick: Ravens -3.5

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson missed Week 11, and Baker Mayfield is battling a series of nagging injuries. The Ravens are 3-1 at home this season, but there is the blowout loss to the Bengals earlier this year. Baltimore has won three of the last four in this series, and the league's second-ranked run defense will be a difference-maker. The Ravens take control of the division."

The Pick: Ravens 29, Browns 24

Analysis: "Another huge matchup in the AFC North with playoff situations riding on it. The assumption is that Lamar Jackson will be back from his viral illness, but the line here indicates that the sportsbooks might be less certain. I am banking on Jackson to be back and the Ravens to take control against a Browns team that let the Lions hang around last week."

The Pick: Ravens 30, Browns 17

Analysis: "This game is monumental for both teams and neither of them is playing at their best right now. The Browns were blown out by the New England Patriots and barely managed a win over Tim Boyle and the Lions. Meanwhile, the Ravens were embarrassed by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football and needed a late-game drive from Tyler Huntley to beat the Bears. Still, all things being equal, this feels like a game the Ravens should win."

The Pick: Ravens 27, Browns 18

Analysis: "It is to the Ravens’ everlasting credit they find ways to win when it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest they could easily be 4-6. The Browns could use a victory to avoid falling three games behind in the division. But the Ravens have scored 85 points in the past two meetings."

The Pick: Ravens 40, Browns 37