Ravens Could Be Defined by Disastrous Maxx Crosby Mishap

Nobody could have imagined that, within a few days of celebrating a Maxx Crosby trade, Baltimore Ravens fans would have that dream ripped away from them.

The Las Vegas Raiders delivered the stunning news that the Ravens had backed out of the Crosby trade, with reports citing a failed physical as the reason. Baltimore was going to give up two first-round picks to land the five-time Pro Bowler.

Now there are many questions about how the Ravens would do such a thing when they already knew that Crosby was dealing with a meniscus injury he suffered late last season. This situation could go very badly for the Ravens and tarnish their reputation in the NFL.

Ravens must use their next moves very carefully

Many in the NFL have expressed their anger and frustration with the Ravens to reporters over the decision to pull out of the trade. One general manager texted NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero after the news and was not pleased with the Ravens.

“This is very much b******t on Baltimore’s part.”

NFL Network national reporter Cameron Wolfe added to the story, also speaking to those around the league. Wolfe shares how this could be very bad for business for the Ravens.

"One NFL general manager told me everybody involved in Maxx Crosby trade talks knew he would be out until June/July coming off meniscus surgery.

"Consensus opinion I’ve got from NFL decision makers: Ravens got cold feet & it could impact how other teams work w/ BAL going forward."

Unfortunately for the Ravens, this is not the first time they have made this kind of move because of a failed physical; in fact, it has happened on three separate occasions. Those include safety Brock Marion in 1997, wide receiver Ryan Grant in 2018, and defensive end Michael Brockers in 2020.

No matter how the Ravens spin this situation, it's a bad look, and the optics aren't good for the future. Any NFL team, player, or player's agent that sees this kind of move from them will leave a sour taste in their mouths to do future business with.

This could end up being a bad thing for the Ravens' locker room as well, including the players within it. Think about what this could do with star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who only has two more years left on his contract with Baltimore, trying to get a new contract in place for him. Jackson might see this as a negative and could end up asking the Ravens for a trade again.

The Ravens will be defined as a franchise over the next several years by how they handle this situation, including how they handle it after the news of their signing of Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million deal. While the damage might be done, they must answer for what happened and try to salvage something out of the situation. Things might all of a sudden get quiet in Baltimore, but that could be a good thing for the Ravens, who need to get out of the spotlight as soon as possible.

