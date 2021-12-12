Ravens-Browns Week 14 Pregame Notes

The short-handed Ravens are facing a pivotal AFC North game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14.

A loss would drop the Ravens to 1-3 in the division and put a damper on their playoff hopes.

The Ravens need to get off to a fast start to get the offense rolling.

In the last four games, Baltimore managed 10 (Miami), 16 (Bears), 16 (Browns), and 19 (Steelers) points, going 2-2 over that stretch. The Ravens have not scored a first-quarter touchdown since Oct. 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lamar Jackson also has to avoid the costly turnovers and get rid of the ball quicker in the pocket to avoid sacks.

It's expected to be sunny and in the mid-40s at kickoff.

Injuries and COVID Will Impact Game

The Ravens' secondary has been ravaged with injuries. They suffered another major blow when starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a season-ending torn pectoral muscle Week 13 against the Steelers.

Marcus Peters, the Ravens' other starting cornerback, was lost for the season with a knee injury in training camp.

Starting safety DeShon Elliott is also out for the year with a pectoral/biceps injury he suffered last month.

Baltimore has Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Anthony Averett, Chris Westry, and Robert Jackson on the 52-man roster. Kevon Seymour was also activated from the COVID-19 reserve list this week.

The Browns are also missing key players even coming off the bye. Cleveland will be without Jack Conklin, David Njoku, Anthony Walker, Harrison Bryant, Jamie Gillan and Greg Newsome II.

Moves

The Ravens made two practice squad elevations — offensive tackle David Sharpe and cornerback Robert Jackson. Fellow tackle Patrick Mekari (hand) has been ruled out. Jackson had 19 snaps on special teams against the Steelers last week.

In addition to a back injury, fullback/tight end Patrick Ricard is also dealing with a knee injury and is questionable. Last week, he was questionable with foot and thigh injuries.

Looking For Repeat Sweep

The Ravens are looking to sweep the Browns for the second straight year. Overall, Baltimore leads the all-time series against Cleveland, 34-11. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 23-4 vs. the Browns. That's the second-most wins against them behind former Steelers coach Chuck Noll (25-21). Baltimore has won four straight against Cleveland, with the last victory coming in a 16-10 win on a Sunday night game on Nov. 28 at M&T Bank Stadium.