Ravens — Browns Week 7 Inactive Players

BALTIMORE — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is able to play Week 7 against the Browns after coming down with an illness on Saturday.

He was listed as questionable.

Stanley missed the Ravens’ first four games while recovering from his second straight season-ending ankle surgery. However, he has helped stabilize the offensive line since his return.

Right tackle Morgan Moses dealt with a heel injury for the entire past week and he is also available.

The Ravens also have Pat Mekari and rookie Daniel Faalele to help fill in the gaps at tackle.

Baltimore will face a tough challenge from Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has five sacks in five games, and Jadeveon Clowney with 1 1/2 sacks in three games.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is back after missing the last two games with a left foot injury. Bateman ranks second in the NFL with a 22-yard per-catch average.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews also is available after missing a couple of days of practice last week with a knee injury. He leads the team in targets (57), receptions (39), yards (455) and touchdowns (5).

Andrews could become the first Ravens player ever with 10 games with at least 100 receiving yards.

Linebacker Justin Houston is back after missing the previous three games with a groin injury. That should help boost the Ravens pass rush.

The Ravens' full inactive players are:

Running back Mike Davis,

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace,

Guard Ben Cleveland (foot/illness),

Linebacker A.J. Klein,

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

The Browns' full inactive players are:

Offensive lineman Joe Haeg (concussion)

Guard Wyatt Teller (calf)

Cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion)

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz

Quarterback Kellen Mond,

Offensive lineman Chris Hubbard

Defensive end Isaac Rochell