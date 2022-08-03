Ravens Camp Report: Tough Day for Hamilton

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was going to have some growing pains.

Chalk the seventh day of training camp as one of those days.

Hamilton lost all three one-on-one battles with rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, who is having one of the best camps of any player. Hamilton also got beat by wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who did a double-move inside.

Nead the end of practice, Hamilton was shaken up after colliding with Likely and had to leave the field.

Hamilton's status is uncertain but chalk the performance up to a valuable learning experience.

The Ravens wore pads for the second time in three days.

"We’ve determined because we really studied it and thought about it, that this is the best way to make our team the best," coach John Harbaugh said about the practices. "And it’s not just about injuries or it’s not just about ramping up tempos and things like that; I also have a suspicion that it’s going to help our execution in the end. It’s kind of knowledge before physicality kind-of-a mindset.

"That’s kind of what we’re chasing – execution before physicality. We’ll see how it goes, and we’ll see how good we are, especially early in the season.”

Jackson throws a second interception

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw his second interception in as many days. However, he was mostly sharp, completing 25-of-33 of his pass attempts.

Adam Dedeaux, Jackson’s personal quarteback coach, was at practice for the second day in a row.

Rookie cornerback Damarion William managed the interception after safety Tony Jefferson intercepted Jackson the previous day.

Absences

Several players did not practice Wednesday, including long snapper Nick Moore, wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh), tight end Charlie Kolar (hernia), defensive end Calais Campbell (potential veteran day) and defensive back Brandon Stephens (undisclosed).