Ravens Cautiously Optimistic Ronnie Stanley Will Be A Full-Go for Next Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were counting on Ronnie Stanley to occupy his usual spot at left tackle last season.

However, Stanley played in the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders but never appeared in another game because he aggravated an ankle injury he suffered the previous year.

That left not only a huge void at tackle but also handicapped the Ravens in the free-agent market because of Stanley's contract, which amounted to $10 million in salary-cap space.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is confident Stanley will be fully healthy for the upcoming season.

"I feel like I can say Ronnie feels farther ahead now than he did at the same stage last year," DeCosta said. "He's excited, he's very optimistic, I think he's working hard. As an organization, we're very optimistic. As I said before, I'm not going to make the same mistake. We'll have contingency plans moving forward. But we're optimistic that Ronnie is making good progress."

The Raven selected Stanley in the first round of the 2016 draft (sixth overall) from Notre Dame.

In 2019, Stanley earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after helping Baltimore set an NFL record for single-season rushing yards (3,296) and produce the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense (33.2 ppg).

In November 2020, Stanley signed a five-year, $98.75 million one week before being carted off the field in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a season-ending ankle injury. That setback has continued to hamper him.

Last year, the Ravens moved Alejandro Villanueva from right tackle to the left side to replace Stanley, but he had some struggles. Baltimore might have to sign a free-agent tackle or select one in this year's draft if Stanley is not healthy.

"If you look at this draft class, you’re going to have, in my opinion, some really outstanding offensive linemen, for sure," DeCosta said.