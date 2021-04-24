Ravens-Chiefs: Who Got the Better End of the Orlando Brown Jr. Trade?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens found a suitable trade partner for Orlando Brown Jr., who will get the opportunity to play left tackle for Kansas City.

Here's a breakdown of who got the better end of the deal.

Ravens

Compensation: 2021 first-round pick (No. 31 overall), 2021 third-round pick (No. 94), 2021 fourth-round pick (No. 136), 2022 fifth-round pick

Analysis: Brown successfully made the switch from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury. However, Stanley, who signed a long-term extension last season, will return to left tackle for the 2021 season, which would keep Brown on the right side of the line. Brown obviously would not have been happy with the situation if he stayed in Baltimore, especially with concerns about an injury on a short-term deal. With the trade, the Ravens now have two first-round picks (27, 31 overall), two third-round selections (94, 104), two fourth-round picks (131, 136), two fifth-round selections (171, 184), and one sixth-round pick (210). The Ravens could draft a tackle, keep second-year player Tyre Phillips at right tackle or sign free-agent Alejandro Villanueva. Baltimore is now $15.14 million under the salary cap to sign other free agents or make a trade.

Grade: A

Chiefs

Compensation: Brown, 2021 second-round pick (No. 58 overall), 2022 sixth-round pick.

Analysis: After the pressure that Patrick Mahomes endured in the playoffs, Kansas City overhauled its offensive line. But it came at a steep price. The Chiefs added guard Joe Thuney on a five-year, $80 million deal in free agency and he'll play next to Brown, which is a huge boost for Mahomes' blindside. Kansas also added guard Kyle Long and center Austin Blythe. The question is whether the Chiefs might have been able to find young talent in the draft with the picks they traded away to the Ravens. In addition, Brown is eligible for free agency next year and wants to be paid like a top-tier left tackle. He'll have a chance to prove his worth in Kansas City after showing promise in Baltimore.

Grade: B

You might also like

Ravens Sign Ronnie Stanley to FIve-Year Extension

Ravens Trade Orlando Brown Jr. to Chiefs for 4 Drafts Picks, Including 31st Overall in 2021