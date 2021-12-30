Ravens Get Back Three More Key Players for Key Matchup Vs. Rams

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens got back another three players for a critical matchup against the Rams as they activated quarterback Tyler Huntley, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and safety Tony Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Ravens lost to the Bengals 41-21 last as they had 10 players miss the game because they were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In addition, quarterback Lamar Jackson is practiced this week for the first time since injuring his ankle Week 14 against the Browns. The Ravens are hopeful Jackson can be back in the lineup for a critical game against the Rams.

If Jackson can not play, Huntley has shown he can run the offense.

In two career starts, Huntley has thrown for 434 yards and produced four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). His 434 yards and four total touchdowns are the most by a Ravens’ homegrown quarterback in the first two starts of a career.

Madubuike has emerged as one of the Ravens' top playmakers on defense and was sorely missed in the previous game against the Bengals. Madubuike has appeared in 13 games, including 10 starts, this season. He is a key run-stopper and has 32 tackles with two sacks.

The Ravens likely need to win this week against the Rams and also beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale to make the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Baltimore also needs the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders to lose one of their two remaining games.

The Ravens could also capture the AFC North if they win out and the Cincinnati Bengals lose their final two games.

Tight end Josh Oliver is the only player on the 53-man roster on the COVID list.