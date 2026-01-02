Ravens Can Make History With Win Over Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens started the season off 1-5, but they have a chance to make the playoffs still if they can beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18.

The Ravens would become the fifth team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting 1-5, joining the 1970 Cincinnati Bengals, 2015 Kansas City Chiefs, 2018 Indianapolis Colts, and 2020 Washington Football Team. The Ravens knew they had to turn things around after starting 1-5. And the entire team has committed to improving.

"There's a reason why we've gone 7-3 after being 1-5. That's not by mistake. That doesn't happen without everybody being committed, everybody being positive, everybody knowing that you have everything it takes to get it turned around. Has it been perfect? Of course not, not by any stretch, but I haven't seen really a change," Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ravens Started 1-5, But Now Sit 8-8

The Ravens have pulled out some quality wins in the second half of the season, including victories against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, both of whom will be in the playoff picture in the NFC.

It's been a difficult season for the Ravens, but they aren't thinking about how they started. They're solely focused on winning in Week 18 and making it to the playoffs.

"We've been through a lot this season, but like you said, we have to heck of an opportunity this weekend, so we have to go out there and do our job to get the job done. We know it's going to be tough, going to be a four-quarter battle, but it's a testament to everybody [that's] part of this team, this organization, to get to this point knowing what's transpired," Ravens running back Derrick Henry said.

The Ravens will have a decent chance to win the game thanks to the return of Lamar Jackson, who will start against the Steelers after suffering a back injury that held him out in Week 17. Jackson's return won't change everything, but it will give the team arguably the best chance to win the game.

"Yes, it's very important. Like you said, we started off 1-5. [We've made a] tremendous change. I am looking forward to playing on Sunday though. And not just me, I feel like all of us [on] all [three] phases," Jackson said.

The Ravens are proving to be a team that doesn't go away, and that could be dangerous against the Steelers and any other playoff opponents.

