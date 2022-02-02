Ravens-Giants Among Worst Beats in Super Bowl Betting History

BALTIMORE — The Ravens played the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV and it's is one of the worst beats in Super Bowl betting history, according to bookies.com

Bookies.com's Adam Thompson summed up the challenges of that game:

"The Ravens-Giants matchup was expected to be a defensive affair. Ray Lewis and Baltimore allowed just 10.3 ppg in the regular season, the Giants just 15.4 ppg. The Over/Under of 33 points remains tied for the lowest in Super Bowl history and was the lowest for a title game since Super Bowl 9.

The defenses held strong to the very end. The same could not be said for the special teams.

Baltimore led just 10-0 at halftime. In the third quarter, in a span of 36 seconds, three TDs were scored — none by the offense.

Duane Starks picked off a Kerry Collins pass and returned it 47 yards for a TD to make it 17-0 Ravens. Immediately after, New York managed its only score — a 97-yard kickoff return for a TD by Ron Dixon. On the ensuing kick, the Ravens’ Jermaine Lewis returned it 84 yards for a score. A game with 10 points with 3:50 left in the third suddenly had 31 points on the board with 3:13 to go in the third.

The Ravens tacked on 10 points in the fourth quarter on scoring drives that went 38 and 18 yards. They allowed just 152 yards of offense by New York, forced five turnovers and had four sacks, and the Over still cashed."

