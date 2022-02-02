Ravens-Giants Among Worst Beats in Super Bowl Betting History
BALTIMORE — The Ravens played the Giants in Super Bowl XXXV and it's is one of the worst beats in Super Bowl betting history, according to bookies.com
Bookies.com's Adam Thompson summed up the challenges of that game:
"The Ravens-Giants matchup was expected to be a defensive affair. Ray Lewis and Baltimore allowed just 10.3 ppg in the regular season, the Giants just 15.4 ppg. The Over/Under of 33 points remains tied for the lowest in Super Bowl history and was the lowest for a title game since Super Bowl 9.
The defenses held strong to the very end. The same could not be said for the special teams.
Baltimore led just 10-0 at halftime. In the third quarter, in a span of 36 seconds, three TDs were scored — none by the offense.
Read More
Duane Starks picked off a Kerry Collins pass and returned it 47 yards for a TD to make it 17-0 Ravens. Immediately after, New York managed its only score — a 97-yard kickoff return for a TD by Ron Dixon. On the ensuing kick, the Ravens’ Jermaine Lewis returned it 84 yards for a score. A game with 10 points with 3:50 left in the third suddenly had 31 points on the board with 3:13 to go in the third.
The Ravens tacked on 10 points in the fourth quarter on scoring drives that went 38 and 18 yards. They allowed just 152 yards of offense by New York, forced five turnovers and had four sacks, and the Over still cashed."
The other Super Bowls highlighted by bookies.com were:
- Super Bowl 51 - Falcons +3, O/U 57.5 - The infamous 28-3 game that included a painful defeat for Falcons backers and stunned Under backers after OT meant an automatic loss
- Super Bowl 43 - Steelers/Cardinals O/U 46 - With just 3 minutes left in the game, under backers felt confident at 20-14 - but the rest is history after a long Larry Fitz TD and a toe-tap by Santonio Holmes with 35 seconds
- Super Bowl 35 - Ravens/Giants O/U 33 - The lowest total since Super Bowl 9 looked solid at halftime with 10-0 lead by Baltimore, broken by 3 straight non-offense TDs in just under a minute
- Super Bowl 33 - Broncos/Falcons O/U 52.5 - Two high-scoring offenses had a high total, but Denver led by only 17-6 through 3 quarters - the teams then combined for 30 fourth-quarter points, the most in SB history
- Super Bowl 5 - Cowboys/Colts, Cowboys +2.5 - The Colts missed extra point on their first TD led them to kick a game winning field goal to win 16-13 just two plays after the Cowboys had a shot at their own winning kick