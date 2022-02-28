Ravens Headed to NFL Combine in Preparation for Draft

Baltimore has various needs on both sides of the ball.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A contingent of Ravens coaches and scouts will head to the NFL Combine this week to get ready for the 2022 draft.

The Ravens have needs on both sides of the ball and have 10 selections n this year's draft, including the 14th overall pick.

Here are some players that are on their radar:

FanNation NFL Draft

The Pick: Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State

Analysis: "Keeping a wide base with great knee bend, Cross stays on balance and can recover quickly because of it. His reactive quickness to mirror in pass protection is excellent. Anchoring at an above-average level, he uses his base to maximize his strength."

ESPN

The Pick: Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa

Analysis: Both ESPN analysts Todd McShay and Mel Kiper contend the Ravens will select Linderbaum with the 14th overall pick. "Tackle is the big question mark on the offensive line, with Ronnie Stanley missing 26 regular-season games over the past two years and Alejandro Villanueva turning 34 in September," McShay wrote. Maybe Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning is the pick? "I instead opted for Linderbaum, who is one of the best 15 players in the class. Current Ravens center Bradley Bozeman is a free agent, and Linderbaum anchors well and is effective as a combo blocker at the second level. He'd help a Baltimore front that allowed 57 sacks last season (second most)."

USA Today

The Pick: Jordan Davis, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

Analysis: "The Ravens grab a tank of a nose tackle here that gives them a great chance to have a dominant defense again with players returning from injury."

CBS Sports

The Pick: Ahmad Gardner, Cornerback, Cincinnati

Analysis: "Gardner is a nasty in-your-face cornerback who'll immediately man the outside cornerback role in Baltimore's blitz-happy, man-coverage scheme."

NBC Sports

The Pick: Kenyon Green, Offensive Tackle, Texas A&M

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson's at his best when he's on the move, but that mobility should be up to him instead of being thrust upon him by shaky offensive line play. Jackson was sacked 38 times this year, far and away a career-high, and he's the future of the org. They need to keep him clean. Green is gigantic and is probably a Top 10 talent, so this could be a relative steal."

Pro Football Focus

The Pick: Travon Walker, Defensive End, Georgia

Analysis: "Walker looks like the Terminator with how he runs down ball carriers at 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. While he’s got almost nothing to speak of in the way of pass-rushing moves, you can’t coach what he can do physically."

Yahoo Sports

The Pick: Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa

Analysis: "A singularly calamitous spate of injuries this past season makes the Ravens particularly difficult to read. But even after Lamar Jackson missed five games, it's readily evident that the team's protection is in disarray after the line allowed 57 sacks, the second-highest total in the NFL. Though true centers seldom earn this consideration – the last to be taken in the top 15 picks was Steve Everitt to the Browns in 1993 – Linderbaum is a uniquely talented blocker who can unlock even more possibilities in the Ravens' diverse run game."

Sporting News

The Pick: Kaiir Elam, Cornerback, Florida

Analysis: "The Ravens are ending the season as an injury-riddled mess at cornerback and need a jolt of rejuvenation in coverage to boost their blitzing scheme. Elam's physical strength and length stand out. He is also very efficient in coverage because of his athleticism."