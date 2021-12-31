Tyler Huntley Could Start Against Rams As Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice

OWINGS MILLS. Md. — Lamar Jackson missed a second consecutive practice Friday, but the Ravens are holding out hope he could play in a critical Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

If Jackson cannot play, Tyler Huntley would make the third start of his career.

Jackson had not played since injuring his ankle in Week 14 against the Browns. Jackson returned to practice Wednesday but he had a noticeable limp and has not practiced since.

Nonetheless, the Ravens have not ruled him out.

“I think he has a chance to play on Sunday. We’ll have to see," coach John Harbaugh said. "This time of year, you have guys who have different things. He has what he has, and some other guys have their dings and things like that. It’s all hands on deck. The guys who are ready to play and can play will, and the guys who aren’t and can’t [play] won’t.”

Baltimore is mired in a four-game losing streak and likely needs to beat both the Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale to make the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Huntley also returned to practice this week after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

In two career starts, Huntley has thrown for 434 yards and produced four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). His 434 yards and four total touchdowns are the most by a Ravens’ homegrown quarterback in the first two starts of a career.

Huntley admitted that he had tough symptoms from COVID.

"I'm feeling way better now," he said.

Huntley also expressed hope Jackson would be ready to play this weekend.

"I got good confidence in that LJ is going to be back," Huntley said.

In addition to Jackson, the other Ravens that missed practice on Friday consisted of wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), running back Latavius Murray, outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (foot), cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs), guard Ben Powers (toe) and defensive end Calais Campbell.

"We had a good week of practice," Harbaugh said. "The guys were into it. It was good to get a bunch of guys back, to your point, all positive. We’re just focused on the game. We’re not thinking about any of that stuff. It’s not really on our mind. We’re just trying to get ready to play the game.”