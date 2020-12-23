Breaking Down the First Ravens-Giants Injury Report of Week 16

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are still dealing with a significant number of injuries heading into their Week 16 game against the New York Giants.

Baltimore has to close out the season with victories, but also need either the Browns, Colts or Dolphins drop one of their final two games in order to make the playoffs.

The Ravens had nine players miss practice on Wednesday. Fullback Patrick Ricard (knee) was a limited participant.

Here's a breakdown of those injured players.

Dez Bryant (thigh) — The veteran wide receiver caught his first touchdown pass since Dec. 10, 2017, in last week's 40-14 victory over the Jaguars. Bryant did not show any visible signs of an injury in the game and could be available against New York.

Calais Campbell (calf) — The Pro-Bowl defensive end missed his fourth game with the injury. The Ravens are 1-3 when Campbell is out of the lineup. Coach John Harbaugh said Campbell likely could have played against Jacksonville, but the team decided to proceed with caution.

DB/LB Anthony Levine (abdomen) — The veteran special teams player has also been dealing with this injury for a couple of weeks but has managed to play 16 snaps on special teams.

OLB Pernell McPhee (knee) — The veteran linebacker played 16 snaps with two tackles against Jacksonville.

CB Marcus Peters (calf) — The playmaking cornerback missed the previous game against Jacksonville and his status is uncertain.

Tyre Phillips (concussion) — The rookie offensive lineman was injured when he picked up a fumble and ran 22 yards last week against the Jaguars. He's in the concussion protocol.

Matt Skura (back) —The offensive lineman lost his starting job at center but still managed 11 snaps against Jacksonville.

CB Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) — The veteran cornerback was injured Week 14 against the Browns and missed last week's game. His status is uncertain.

Kristian Welch (foot) — The linebacker was inactive against Jacksonville with the injury.

The Giants list on injured players is less extensive. No players missed practice on Wednesday.

The following players were limited:

TE Evan Engram (calf)

DB Darnay Holmes (knee)

QB Daniel Jones (hamstring/ankle)

T Matt Peart (ankle)

WR Golden Tate (calf)

Colt McCoy started in place of Jones in last week's 20-6 loss to the Browns. McCoy was 19 of 31 for 221 yards.