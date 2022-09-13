Skip to main content

Rookie Tight End Isaiah Likely Looking Bounce Back for Ravens

Likely struggled in first NFL action.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely was one of the team's best players in the preseason.

However, he had some struggles in Week 1 in the 24-9 victory over the New York Jets in Week 1. 

Likely did not manage a reception on four targets and was flagged for holding. 

Coach John Harbaugh is preaching patience with the young player, but even he was not pleased with the penalty. 

"It was his first real NFL game. He did OK," Harbaugh said. "He did some good things. But we can’t have a holding call on the perimeter; it happened in the preseason two or three times, and now it comes up this game. No, that’s not cool; that’s not alright. Why does it happen? Because your footwork, your angle, and your target are wrong. 

"But we had a veteran guy, another guy [who] had one of those on the perimeter, as well. Those are very costly. That takes away big runs and gets drives startled. And that’s just fundamentals. That’s being on the right angle and being on the right target. So, that’s the one I’m not going to be as nice to him about."

Likely led the team with 12 receptions on 12 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown during the preseason. Harbaugh is confident he will bounce back from his Week 1 performance and make some of the tough receptions on balls thrown his way. 

"Yes, they weren’t perfectly thrown, because the quarterback is getting you the ball, but he’s also trusting you to make those catches," Harbaugh said. "And you can make them; you make them every day in practice.’ I’ll probably tell him that about some of those catches he had a chance to make.”

