Analytics: Lamar Jackson Had 3 of Five Fastest Speeds on Wild Card Weekend

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson found another gear and left the opposition in the dust over the NFL's wild-card weekend, according to Zebra Technologies' Next Gen Stats.

Jackson was the dominant player in the Ravens 20-13 victory over the Titans. He ran for 136 yards and made several key throws to notch the first postseason victory of his young career.

"Lamar Jackson made plays on the perimeter, going 4/5 for 45 yards on passes where he was outside the box, and picking up 138 yards and a TD on 12 outside runs," Zebra Technologies announced. "Lamar Jackson reached a top speed of 20.52 mph on his 48-yard TD run, and he traveled 71.2 yards of distance from snap to the moment he crossed the pylon, the most yards Jackson has traveled on a play as a ball carrier in his career.

"He is responsible for 3 of the fastest 7 plays by a QB this season (21.01 mph top speed). In fact, Jackson recorded 3 of the 5 fastest speeds on Wildcard Weekend, including the top speed of 20.64 mph," Zebra Technologies announced. "On Jackson’ 17-yard completion to Mark Andrews, he was traveling a speedy 16.16 mph when he let go of the ball, his fastest speed on a completion and the 8th fastest by any QB this year."

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown also managed an impressive showing, according to the research.

"Marquise Brown won the individual matchup vs. Titans CB Adoree Jackson," Zebra Technologies officials said. "Jackson shadowed Brown on 21/27 routes, however, Brown hauled in 5 receptions on 6 targets for 81 yards and averaged 3.5 yards of separation. He continued to be the main target for Lamar Jackson as he accounted for 55.4% of the team’s targeted air yards, 2nd among pass-catchers during WCW.

Finally, the Ravens defense also managed several big plays, especially in the secondary.

"Marcus Peters allowed 3 receptions for just 29 yards and he had an INT on 6 targets when he was the nearest defender. Jimmy Smith dropped into coverage on 16 snaps and didn’t allow a single target," Zebra Technologies announced.