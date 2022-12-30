Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Steelers Game

The Ravens did get some good news as defensive end Calais Campbell was back at practice Friday.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17.

Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices.

That means that Tyler Huntley will get his fourth consecutive start. Huntley has thrown for 528 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for a 76.6 rating.

"He doesn’t surprise you because he does in games what he does in practice," coach John Harbaugh said about Huntley. "It’s never too big for him. He operates well, he makes plays, obviously under pressure and duress. He manages situations of games well. I just love the way he plays the position, and I think he continues to improve every time he goes out. It’s Tyler; we’re past that. We’re not, ‘Oh, what surprises you? What impresses you?’ It’s like, ‘We expect him to play well.’”

Peters will miss his second straight game after injuring his calf against the Browns.

The Ravens did get some good news as defensive end Calais Campbell was back at practice Friday and was listed as questionable.

Campbell needs one more sack to eclipse 100 for his career.

“They’re both progressing very well," Harbaugh said about Campbell and Peters. "I would say the same thing about Lamar. All three of these guys are working super hard. I would say they’re on schedule. It’s hard to say what schedule means exactly with injuries because it’s nature, but all three of those guys are doing a great job.”

Tight end Nick Boyle (illness) and safety Geno Stone (hamstring) are also questionable. Boyle missed two straight practices.

For the Steelers, defensive back Tre Norwood (hamstring) was the only player ruled out.

Linebacker Myles Jack (groin) and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) are both questionable