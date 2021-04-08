HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+SI.com
Lamar Jackson Has Another Message for His Critics

Baltimore QB won first playoff game this past season.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is not afraid to send a message to his critics.

The Ravens quarterback updated his profile picture on Instagram burning a newspaper article claiming that he can't win a playoff game. 

Jackson was criticized prior to last season for going 0-2 in the postseason over his young career.

He quieted those critics by leading the Ravens to a 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs. Jackson ran for 136 yards with a long touchdown that changed the momentum of the game. 

"It's something he won't have to talk about ever again," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "This might have been the best win I've ever been associated with."

After the Ravens fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter, Jackson tied the game with an electrifying 48-yard touchdown run. It was the second-longest scoring run by a quarterback in the history of the postseason. 

Baltimore never trailed again.

"I don’t really care about what people have got to say. I’ve only been in the playoffs twice in my young career," Jackson said prior to the game. "Other people who’ve been in the league forever haven’t been in the playoffs at all. It is what it is, but I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative, right there. That’s the No. 1 right now in my mind, for sure.”

The Ravens, however, lost to the Buffalo Bills 17-3 in the divisional round. Jackson was knocked out of the game with a concussion trying to retrieve a high snap from center Patrick Mekari.

Jackson's goal is to win a Super Bowl.

His potential new profile picture could be even more interesting. 

