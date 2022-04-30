Ravens Lay Foundation for Future with David Ojabo

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens needed a pass rusher and they selected one in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Baltimore grabbed Michigan outside linebacker David Ojabo at No. 45, but he might not be fully ready until the 2023 season. Ojabo tore his Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day and is still recovering from the injury.

Ojabo would have been a top-15 pick if not for the injury, so the Ravens got huge value.

“I really had no clue, man," Ojabo said. "I was just waiting and waiting to see my phone ring. I saw the Ravens coming up, [and] I hoped for the best. God’s plan is coming through. As far as Odafe [Oweh], I’ve seen him calling my phone. I was trying to get back to him, but I was told I had media with you all.”

He also reunites with Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who held the same position at Michigan last season.

"Man, again, it’s all scripted," Ojabo said. "It’s all part of the plan. I can’t wait to work with him, Coach ‘Mac,' and even Coach Osborn [defensive assistant Ryan Osborn]. He’s the one that really trained me up this last season. So, I really can’t wait to get going.”

Ojabo appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker in 2021, finishing with 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups. He also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles.

Ojabo was a second-team All-American selection by the Associated Press.

It was a good move by the Ravens to look to the future.

However, they still need players to make an impact next season. Baltimore still has nine picks remaining.