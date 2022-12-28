Ravens Lose Isaiah Mack, Add Josh Bynes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who was later claimed by the Seattle Seahawks.

Baltimore had probably hoped it could have added Mack to the practice squad because he showed potential.

Mack was undrafted out of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, but made the Tennessee Titans roster as a rookie and appeared in 13 games. He also has spent time with New England, Denver, and Pittsburgh. Mack appeared in four games with the Ravens over the past two seasons.

Last week against the Falcons, Mack played 16 snaps and had three tackles with Calais Campbell out with a knee injury.

The Ravens hosted workouts for two defensive tackles, Donovan Jeter and Christian Ringo, after losing Mack.

In addition, the Ravens have signed inside linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad after they released him. on Dec. 23.

Bynes, 33, started seven games and had 29 tackles, one interception, two tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit this season. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Roquan Smith, who was acquired from the Bears in a midseason trade.

Bynes spent his first four seasons with the Ravens (2011-14), then returned in 2019. He was re-signed again by the Ravens in 2021 and started 12 games, finishing with 76 tackles, six quarterback hits, and two sacks.